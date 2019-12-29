Resisting arrest, OUI, vehicle tampering

Michigan State Police

News Boyne City Gazette 100

On Friday, December 20, 2019 at approximately 11:30 p.m. a trooper from the Michigan State …

On Friday, December 20, 2019 at approximately 11:30 p.m. a trooper from the Michigan State Police (MSP) Gaylord Post attempted to stop a vehicle on Mitchell Street in Bear Creek Township for a moving violation. The vehicle quickly turned on to Valley Crest Drive and struck a snowbank. The driver exited the vehicle and began walking away. The trooper ordered the man to stop, but the man ran from the scene. The trooper broadcasted the man fleeing and contacted the passenger of the vehicle.

The passenger of the vehicle was identified as a 47-year-old woman from Petoskey. The woman claimed she was at a bar with the man and was on their way to her home. She stated she did not know the man and the vehicle belonged to her. The vehicle was not registered to her. The trooper investigated further and was able to contact the owner, who was working at a local business in Petoskey. The trooper asked the owner if anyone was given permission to drive his vehicle. The owner state his vehicle was currently parked near his place of employment. He had left the keys in the vehicle. The trooper informed the man his vehicle was currently stuck in a snowbank.

Another trooper responded to the scene and saw the male driver walking down Division Road. The man ran from the trooper and was arrested. The driver was identified as 25-year-old Jamael Kelly of Petoskey.

Kelly was arraigned in the 90th District Court in Petoskey for two counts Resisting and Obstructing Police, a felony punishable by two years and $2,000.00; one count Operating Under the Influence, a misdemeanor punishable by 93 days and a fine of $500.00; one count Tampering with a Motor Vehicle, a misdemeanor; and one count Habitual Offender (Second Notice), a felony.