Report rates MI mfg. high; logistics average

Michigan scores an “A” for manufacturing and “C” for logistics, says an annual report from Ball State University.

Michigan also improved from “D” to “C-” in its liability gap. The state maintained its grades of “A” in productivity and innovation, “C” for benefits costs, and “D” in the human capital and diversification categories.

Michigan declined from “B+” to “B” for its global position from relatively lower manufacturing export growth. Michigan also declined from “B” to “B-” for its tax Climate.

The 2019 Manufacturing Scorecard from Ball State’s Center for Business and Economic Research (CBER) analyzes how each state ranks among its peers in several areas of the economy that underlie the success of manufacturing and logistics.

These specific measures include: manufacturing and logistics industry health, human capital, cost of worker benefits, diversification of the industries, state-level productivity and innovation, expected fiscal liability, tax climate, and global reach.

Visit the Manufacturing Scorecard project website to view the performance history for each state and an archive of past reports with insight into the manufacturing industry:mfgscorecard.cberdata.org