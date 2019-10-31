Reminder to watch out for deer

With many people preparing to head out for the start of the Firearm Deer Hunting Season, it is important to remember that almost 50 percent of vehicle-deer crashes occur in Michigan during the months of October, November and December.

In 2017, 43 percent of all vehicle-deer crashes occurred in the fall.

Last year, 14 people were killed in deer crashes.

Over 64% of the fatalities (9) were on motorcycles. Another 1,335 people were injured in vehicle-deer crashes. In Michigan, vehicle-deer crashes are expensive, causing at least $130 million in damage annually.

The state has a 1.8 million-strong deer herd.

Deer frequently travel in groups.

If you see one deer cross the road, chances are there are more nearby.

In 2018, there were 53,464 vehicle deer crashes, up from 50,949 during 2017.

Oakland County had the most crashes with 1,851.

The remaining top nine were Kent (1,837), Jackson (1,537), Lapeer (1,275), Ottawa (1,267), Genesee (1,136), Allegan (1,160), Calhoun (1,104), Clinton (1,103) and Isabella (1,094).

AAA offers these Five Fall Safety Tips:

Motorists

Stay awake, alert and sober. Always wear a seat belt. Be especially alert at dawn and dusk. If you see one deer, slow down. Chances are there are others nearby. If a crash is unavoidable, don’t swerve, brake firmly, hold onto the steering wheel, stay in your lane and bring your car to a controlled stop.

