Rehab responds to latest shooting news

Bear River Health of Walloon Lake, which originally stated it had nothing to do with the allegedly suicidal man killed in a shootout with police in recent weeks, has released another statement following the Charlevoix County Prosecuting Attorney Office findings released today which found the officers involved to have acted appropriately during the incident.