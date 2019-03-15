Regional career/college readiness event

Participating employers will have the opportunity to interact with more than 2,000 students representing over 30 school districts.

Employers from Charlevoix and Emmet counties are encouraged to join a growing list of businesses from throughout Northwest Lower Michigan for the region’s largest career exploration event.

Participating employers will have the opportunity to interact with more than 2,000 students representing over 30 school districts. MiCareerQuest Northwest will be held May 22 at the Grand Traverse County Civic Center in Traverse City. This is a free event for both students and employers. Registration is required. MiCareerQuest Northwest is a hands-on, career and college readiness event for 9th grade students. Local employers from Agriculture, Construction, Healthcare, Hospitality, IT, and Manufacturing will come together to create a unique career exploration experience. Students will find out what it’s really like to be a nurse, machinist, computer programmer, chef, veterinarian, and more, directly from the people who do these jobs every day. At MiCareerQuest Northwest, students will be able to:

• Talk one-on-one with working professionals in a variety of fields

• Touch, feel and work with actual workplace equipment, tools and technology

• Connect classroom learning with real-world jobs and their requirements Employers can register for MiCareerQuest Northwest at nwm.org/micqnw. For more information, employers should contact Jessie Mitchell at jessie.mitchell@networksnorthwest.org or Susan Ward at

susan.ward@networksnorthwest.org.CareerQuest was created in 2015 by Michigan Works! Kent, Allegan & Barry Counties (now West Michigan Works!), Kent ISD, and the Construction Workforce Development Alliance (CWDA) in response to employers’ need for future talent in Construction, Healthcare, Information Technology and Manufacturing.

Photo by Rawpixel | Pexels.com