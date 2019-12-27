RECALL: Update on Almark Foods eggs

Herbruck’s Poultry Ranch files FDA reporting notice regarding Almark Foods recall

Greg Herbruck of Herbruck’s Poultry Ranch issued the following statement after filing a reporting notice with the FDA regarding the Almark Foods recall of all hard-boiled eggs processed at its facility in Gainesville, Georgia for potential contamination of Listeria monocytogenes.

“As a distributor of Eggland’s Best hard-boiled eggs, Herbruck’s has filed a reporting notice with the FDA as required by law. We are actively supporting the voluntary Almark recall through notifying customers and removing products from store shelves that may be affected. The Almark recall only affects store-bought hard-boiled eggs or processed products that contain hard-boiled eggs. The recall does not affect fresh cartons or loose pack shell eggs. We recommend consumers review the full list of potentially affected brands by visiting the FDA’s website.”