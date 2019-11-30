RECALL: Undeclared allergens

WASHINGTON, Nov. 29, 2019 – Blue Grass Quality Meats, an Erlanger, Ky. establishment, is recalling approximately 121,083 pounds of pork bacon and ready-to-eat turkey products due to misbranding and undeclared allergens, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced today. The products contain soy, a known allergen, which is not declared on the product labels. The Cajun style bacon and ready-to-eat Cajun style turkey breast items were produced on various dates from Oct. 29, 2018 to Nov. 19, 2019. The following products are subject to recall: Various weights of shrink-wrap packages containing “BLUE GRASS CAJUN STYLE TURKEY BREAST” with sell by dates from 7/1/19 to 1/9/20.

Various weights of shrink-wrap packages containing “OLDE WORLD Cajun Style TURKEY BREAST” with sell by dates from 7/1/19 to 1/1/20.

Various weights of shrink-wrap packages containing “Robinson’s PREMIUM Cajun Style Turkey Breast” with sell by dates from 7/12/19 to 1/16/20.

Various weights of shrink-wrap packages containing “Troyer CAJUN STYLE TURKEY BREAST” with sell by dates from 7/18/19 to 1/21/20.

Various weights of vacuum sealed packages containing “Troyer CAJUN STYLE BACON” with sell by dates from 1/28/19 to 2/19/20. The products subject to recall bear establishment number “P-7417” or “EST. 7417” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to retail locations in Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio and West Virginia, where the turkey products may have been offered as retail-sliced deli product. The problem was discovered when the firm’s seasoning supplier notified them that the proprietary seasoning, which is not supposed to contain soy, actually contains soy lecithin. There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider. FSIS is concerned that some product may be in retailers’ deli and consumers’ refrigerators or freezers. Retailers who have obtained these products are urged not to sell them. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase. FSIS routinely conducts recall effectiveness checks to verify that recalling firms are notifying their customers of the recall and that actions are being taken to make certain that the product is no longer available to consumers. Consumers and members of the media with questions about the recall can contact David Kegley, VP Sales and Marketing, Blue Grass Quality Meats, at (859) 331-7100. Consumers with food safety questions can call the toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 1-888-MPHotline (1-888-674-6854) or live chat via Ask USDA from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Eastern Time) Monday through Friday. Consumers can also browse food safety messages at Ask USDA or send a question via email to MPHotline@usda.gov. For consumers that need to report a problem with a meat, poultry, or egg product, the online Electronic Consumer Complaint Monitoring System can be accessed 24 hours a day at https://foodcomplaint.fsis.usda.gov/eCCF/.