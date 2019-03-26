RECALL: undeclared allergens in poultry

WASHINGTON, March 23, 2019 – Tip Top Poultry, Inc., a Rockmart, Ga. establishment, is recalling approximately 100 pounds of frozen, fully cooked diced white chicken meatproducts due to misbranding and undeclared allergens, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced today. The products contain soy, a known allergen, which is not declared on the product label. The products are labeled as fully cooked diced white chicken meat products but contain fully cooked grilled chicken breast strips products. The products were produced on February 15, 2019. The following products are subject to recall: 10-lb. case containing two 5-lb. plastic bag packages of “Gordon™ CHOICE All Natural* Diced White Chicken Meat,” case code 599697, and “PACKDATE 02/15/19.” The products subject to recall bear establishment number “P-17453” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to a distributor in Michigan. The problem was discovered after the firm received a complaint from a customer that they received fully cooked grilled chicken strips instead of fully cooked diced white chicken meat. FSIS was notified on March 22, 2019. There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider. FSIS is concerned that some product may be in restaurant and warehouse freezers. Restaurants who have purchased these products are urged not to use them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase. FSIS routinely conducts recall effectiveness checks to verify that recalling firms are notifying their customers of the recall and that actions are being taken to make certain that the product is no longer available to consumers. When available, the distribution lists will be posted on the FSIS website at www.fsis.usda.gov/recalls. Consumers and members of the media with questions about the recall can contact Terry Bruce, senior vice president of quality operations for Top Tip Poultry, Inc., at (770) 973-8070. Consumers with food safety questions can “Ask Karen,” the FSIS virtual representative available 24 hours a day at AskKaren.gov or via smartphone at m.askkaren.gov. The toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline 1-888-MPHotline (1-888-674-6854) is available in English and Spanish and can be reached from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Eastern Time) Monday through Friday. Recorded food safety messages are available 24 hours a day. The online Electronic Consumer Complaint Monitoring System can be accessed 24 hours a day at: http://www.fsis.usda.gov/reportproblem.