RECALL – Chicken fried rice products

Ajinomoto Foods North America, Inc., an Oakland, Miss. establishment, is recalling approximately 172,692 pounds of chicken fried rice products that may be contaminated with extraneous materials, specifically pieces of plastic, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced today. The not-ready-to-eat, frozen chicken fried rice items were produced from July 9, 2019 to July 11, 2019 with various packaging and best by dates. The following products are subject to recall: 54-oz. cardboard packages containing “AJINOMOTO YAKITORI CHICKEN WITH JAPANESE-STYLE FRIED RICE” with date codes “3559007, 3559008, 3559015, 3559190 and 3559191” and best by dates of “1/7/2020, 1/8/2020, 1/15/2020, 7/9/2020 and 7/10/2020.” The products subject to recall bear establishment number “P-34708” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to retail locations in Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Maryland, Michigan, New Jersey and Texas. The problem was discovered after the firm received consumer complaints. The firm then notified FSIS of the issue. There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. FSIS has received no additional reports of injury or illness from consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider. FSIS is concerned that some product may be in consumers’ freezers. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase. FSIS routinely conducts recall effectiveness checks to verify recalling firms notify their customers of the recall and that steps are taken to make certain that the product is no longer available to consumers. Consumers with questions about the recalls can contact Willis Hwang, Consumer Affairs Manager, Ajinomoto Foods North America, Inc., at (503) 361-5003 or at Willis.Hwang@ajinomotofoods.com. Members of the media with questions about the recall can contact Paul Taylor, Vice President, Ajinomoto Foods North America, Inc., at (909) 477-4800 or at TaylorP@ajiusa.com. Consumers with food safety questions can call the toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 1-888-MPHotline (1-888-674-6854) or live chat via Ask USDA from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Eastern Time) Monday through Friday. Consumers can also browse food safety messages at Ask USDA or send a question via email to MPHotline@usda.gov. For consumers that need to report a problem with a meat, poultry, or egg product, the online Electronic Consumer Complaint Monitoring System can be accessed 24 hours a day at https://foodcomplaint.fsis.usda.gov/eCCF/.