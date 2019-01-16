Ramblers wrestlers win 4 of 5 at Petoskey meet

The Boyne City Ramblers Varsity Wrestling team had another strong performance at the Petoskey Invitational …

The Boyne City Ramblers Varsity Wrestling team had another strong performance at the Petoskey Invitational on Friday Jan. 11.

Of the five duals, Boyne City won four—only falling to Petoskey.

The Ramblers had three wrestlers go 5-0 on the day: Tim Bowman (103), A.J. South (112), and Logan Culver (119). Jordan McBee (125/130) was 4-1 on the day. Dalton Bradley (145) and Anders Foltz (125) were each 3-1 on the day. Dom Culver 135/140) went 3-2 as did Jacob Gregware (215) and Jacob Bush (152/160). “We were very happy to participate in the local event,” said Boyne City Ramblers Wrestling Coach Bob South. “The Carl Vanderwall Invitational is an opportunity for the Petoskey Wrestling Team to raise funds for a charitable cause, and this year’s event raised $4,000.” The next wrestling action is scheduled for today, Jan. 16, at a conference Tri meet at TCSF with Charlevoix joining as well. Team Scores: BC vs. Benzie Central 42-33 BC vs. Charlevoix 48-21 BC vs. Rogers City 57-18 BC vs. Kalkaska 57-24 BC vs. Petoskey 32-46

Photos by Kim Culver