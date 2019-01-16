BOYNE CITY GAZETTE
January 16, 2019 - Boyne City schools sporting events update
January 16, 2019 - Ramblers wrestlers win 4 of 5 at Petoskey meet
January 16, 2019 - OBITUARY – Betty Arner Shaver, 85
January 16, 2019 - Charlevoix Hospital to grant 100 wishes in its hundredth year
January 15, 2019 - Due to health concerns, Boyne City Schools to close Jan. 16-18

Ramblers wrestlers win 4 of 5 at Petoskey meet

— January 16, 2019

The Boyne City Ramblers Varsity Wrestling team had another strong performance at the Petoskey Invitational on Friday Jan. 11.

Of the five duals, Boyne City won four—only falling to Petoskey.

The Ramblers had three wrestlers go 5-0 on the day: Tim Bowman (103), A.J. South (112), and Logan Culver (119).

Jordan McBee (125/130) was 4-1 on the day.

Dalton Bradley (145) and Anders Foltz (125) were each 3-1 on the day. Dom Culver 135/140) went 3-2 as did Jacob Gregware (215) and Jacob Bush (152/160).

“We were very happy to participate in the local event,” said Boyne City Ramblers Wrestling Coach Bob South. “The Carl Vanderwall Invitational is an opportunity for the Petoskey Wrestling Team to raise funds for a charitable cause, and this year’s event raised $4,000.”

The next wrestling action is scheduled for today, Jan. 16, at a conference Tri meet at TCSF with Charlevoix joining as well.

Team Scores:

BC vs. Benzie Central 42-33

BC vs. Charlevoix 48-21

BC vs. Rogers City 57-18

BC vs. Kalkaska 57-24

BC vs. Petoskey 32-46

Photos by Kim Culver

Related Articles

Weather Forecast

Partly Cloudy
Wednesday
Partly Cloudy
10%
Partly Cloudy
Wednesday Night
Partly Cloudy
10%
Mostly Cloudy
Thursday
Mostly Cloudy
20%
Chance of Snow
Thursday Night
Chance of Snow
60%
Wunderground.com

Past Stories

Categories

January 2019
S M T W T F S
« Dec    
 12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
2728293031  