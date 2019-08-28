Ramblers sports results

Detailed looks at the latest Boyne City Ramblers soccer, volleyball, and cross-country sports action.

Boys Soccer

Boyne City Ramblers competed in the Alpena Sunrise Side Soccer Challenge Cup.

Results from the Saturday Aug. 24 in Alpena.

Varsity boys tied Alpena 2-2.

Coach Ross Daniels said Nic Santina played a great game in goal giving up two, but making eight saves throughout.

Boyne managed three shots through the game. Alpena scored first 25 minutes into the first half with Boyne leveling the score through Daniel Gallo (assist Luis Villanueva) in the 39th minute.

The second BC goal in the first game was scored by Joel Carter (assisted by Caden Rajkovich) in the final minute of the game to rescue the draw.

The second half followed a similar pattern with Alpena taking the edge in possession and the lead 37 minutes in.

Boyne leveled again in the final minute of play to gain the 2-2 draw.

In further soccer action, Boyne City lost 5-0 against Gaylord.

Nic Santina made eight saves throughout in a difficult contest against a strong and experienced Gaylord team.

Gaylord took the lead with three minutes to play in the first half through a Boyne City own goal, deflected off a cross on an attempted clearance.

In the second half Gaylord added to the lead scoring in the 7th & 30th minutes.

Final goals were tacked on at the end of a physical contest in the 38th & 40th minutes of the half.

Record: 1 win, 1 loss, 2 draws

Boyne City met TC Christian on Aug. 21, when the varsity boys won with a score of 3-1.

Coach Daniels said Nic Santina had a solid game in goal making eight big saves for BC.

Boyne City recorded seven shots on TC. TC took the lead 13 minutes into the first half.

Boyne responded through Ben Leaman finishing after a scramble in the goal box 35 minutes into the first half.

Caden Rajkovich gave BC the lead 3 minutes later when he finished a ball to the back corner – assisted by Derek Word. After the halftime interval Boyne added to the lead again through Caden Rajkovich with 13 minutes to go in the game – this time assisted by Ben Leaman.

Solid play defensively as well this evening.

Record: 1 win, 0 losses, 1 draw

The Ramblers tied 0-0 when they met Marquette on Aug. 17.

For the varsity, goal keeper Nic Santina had the clean sheet in goal for Boyne City making 5 saves on the day.

Boyne City had 5 clear shots against Marquette and other scoring opportunities going wide.

In our first game the whole group played well, setting up a strong start to the season – GK Santina, along with a defensive line of Mason Field, Connor Carlson, Jay Clausen, and Isaac Shiers deserve recognition for their strong work as a unit on Saturday.

The junior varsity team lost to Marquette by a score of 5-0.

Coach Daniels said it was a tough start for a young JV team.

The group got better as the game went on showing promise for another good JV season in 2019.

Cross Country

The Boyne City Cross Country teams competed in the Engadine Cross Country Rock & Roll Relay.

The race is a 2-person alternating relay with each runner running a mile at a time for a total of 6 miles.

Both the Rambler boys and girls teams won their races.

In the girls race, the relay team of Ava Maginity and Avery Stadt finished first in a time of 37:31.

Finishing 3rd was the relay team of Jordan and Taylor Noble in 42:19.

Jaelyn Jarema and Kari Day finished 5th, Reagan May and Sarah Sterling 8th, Rylie Woodall and Saylor Caverly 10th, and the team of Lydia Kraus and Maddy Sobleski 14th.

In the boys race, the relay team of Kolton Stadt and Devon Hayden finished 2nd in a time of 34:13.

The relay team of Will Maginity and Gavin Carson finished 4th in 34:39.

In 6th place was the 3 person team of Jeffery Kerr, Paxton Giem, and Tim Gutcher.

It was a great team meet. As coaches, we saw some great effort.

Reagan May had the most amazing race by running a personal best after sitting out all of last year with a back injury.

It was exciting to see all of our new athletes race.

Volleyball

Here are Boyne City Varsity Volleyball results from the Pellston Invitation on Saturday as well as our JV teams results from Friday which resulted in a first place Finish in the Alpena Tournament.

Boyne City Varsity took a 5th place finish at the Pellston Invitational on Saturday.

The Lady Ramblers started out strong taking two straight sets from Pickford with scores of 25-15 and 25-16.

The Ramblers then split with St. Ignace winning set one 25-20 and loosing a hard fought set two 18-25.

They went on to win out in pool play beating Mancelona 25-19 and 25-14, followed by Central Lake with scores of 25-18 and 25-7.

This gave the girls a 1st place in pool play with a 7-1 record and based on final pool play record and point differential a 3rd place overall for bracket play. Boyne was paired up with Onaway first in quarterfinal play.

Boyne played an almost flawless game winning the first set 25-15. Onaway put up a fight in set two and had several great serving runs to take set two 22-25.

Game three was hard fought between both teams with the score going back and forth, unfortunately Onaway was able to get momentum on there side to take set three 13-15.

“For our first game play of the season I was extremely happy with how my girls played,” said Coach Mallory Slate. “Defense has been our focus so far this season and they exceeded my expectations. Libero Katelyn Gabos had a tremendous performance today and I am really excited that her hard work is paying off, she was able to get great passes to Annabelle (our setter) so we could set up our hitters and led our team to a 98 percent dig percentage.”

She added, “The girls never let anything get out of control and were able to fight back and make the teams we lost too really earn those wins, which is all I could ask for. Obviously I would have loved to play Rudyard in the Semi-Finals but now we know some of the things we need to work on to get better for the rest of our season.”

Coach Slate said, “I am very excited for this season and definitely think this is one of the best Boyne City teams we have put on the court in along time.”

Leading Ladies:

Senior-Captain-Setter-Annabelle Seelye #2: 51 assists, 11 kills, 3 aces

Senior-Captain-Libero-Katelyn Gabos #15: 35 digs, 28 for 30 on Serve Receive, 4 aces, 6 kills

Senior- Captain-Outside Hitter- Brooklyn Fitzpatrick #4: 23 kills, 11 aces, 13 digs

Senior- Middle Hitter- Josee Behling #13: 5 blocks, 6 kills, 4 aces

Senior- Middle Hitter- Jillian Cain #7: 4 blocks, 14 kills

Senior- Defensive Specialist- Chelsey Coleman #10: 6 aces, 20 digs

The Lady JV Ramblers beat Hillman and Alcona in pool play followed by loosing two games to grayling which gave them a 4-2 record going into Bracket Play.

They were paired up with Cheboygan first in and were able to take them in three sets and defeated Alpena in the finals in two sets.

Coach Jennifer Bamberg says that the teams defense, serving, and smart net play was they key to there success.

The team finished with a combined 34 aces throughout the day. Braylyn Rincon who is starting on the JV as a 9th grade setter did a great job adjusting to the passes in order to set up key sophomore hitters Grace Dawson and Maggie Seaver.