Ramblers sports news

Boys Soccer

Results of the Boyne City v Harbor Springs varsity soccer game of Sept. 4. The teams tied 1-1.

In goal for Boyne City was Nic Santina who made two saves, giving up a free kick goal during the contest. Boyne City managed 17 shots on goal and the bulk of the possession. Harbor took the lead 32 minutes into the first half on a free kick from 30-35 yards from goal. Boyne City equalized after a strong start to the second half with the goal coming 14 minutes in when Caden Rajkovich (assist Derek Word) finished on goal from a cross. Despite possession and quality scoring opporunities from Boyne the game ended 1-1. Record: 1 win, 1 loss, 4 draws.

Varsity Boys Soccer Result of the Aug. 29 Boyne City versus Grayling game. They tied 2-2.

Nic Santina had a good game in goal making a total of six saves, giving up two goals (1 own goal).

Boyne City took the lead 2 minutes into the first half with a goal from Caden Rajkovich (assist Phillip Banner). Grayling tied the game at 1-1 in the 21st minute. The game went to the half tied 1-1. Boyne City again took the lead 7 minutes into the second half through Daniel Gallo who intercepted a pass in the Grayling half and finished for the goal. Grayling leveled the score with 3 minutes remaining in the contest through an own goal after a set piece and goal mouth scramble. Boyne city recorded 7 shots on goal through the contest.

Volleyball Results

Boyne City went 1-2 in their home opening Quad Meet.

The Ramblers hosted a home quad meet with Bellaire, Alpena, and TC Christian all visiting the Wheelhouse.

Boyne was paired with Bellaire first who was coming into the night after a very impressive tournament appearance on Saturday in Pellston.

Fortunately for the Ramblers, said Boyne City Ramblers Varsity Volleyball Coach Mallory Slate, they showed up and did just what they needed to do in order to stop that winning streak taking set one 25-21 and then set two 25-18. Brooklyn Fitzpatrick came up big for the Ramblers leading with 6 kills followed by Annabelle Seelye who added 11 assists in the two sets.

Katelyn Gabos added 7 digs and had 8 for 10 on serve receptions.

The winning streak would continue when the Lady Ramblers met up with TC Christian.

Boyne started out strong dominating set one 25-14.

TC Christian was able to rally back in set two and take that set 21-25.

Boyne gave it all they could but TCC was able to get a few good serving rally’s and pick apart the Ramblers back line taking set three 12-15.

Annabelle Seelye, Brooklyn Fitzpatrick, Gabby Musser, and Jillian Cain all contributed three kills.

Katelyn Gabos added 17 digs, 2 kills, and was a perfect 14/14 on serve receptions.

After a 15 minute referee break, the Ramblers came out as a different team and was unable to put anything together against Class A powerhouse Alpena, loosing set one 20-25 and set two 17-25.

“I was extremely happy about how the girls came out against Bellaire and was ready to play,” said Slate. “We knew they were going to be difficult but the girls were able to finally put together both our offense and defense and come out with a huge team win.”

Slate said TCC was a frustrating finish for them.

“It was just like Saturday against Onaway,” she said. “We come out strong in set one and then really struggle to keep that momentum up and end up loosing two really tight sets to give up the match. It is like two different Boyne City teams. During tryouts I really pushed with the girls that we are a GOOD team but in order to be one of those GREAT teams we have to figure out a way to get these tight wins under our belt and be able to finish. That is my goal for them that they can figure that out. We travel to Cadillac on Thursday for a tournament that is jam packed with talent, I hope we can turn it around tomorrow and be ready for what I am anticipating to be a challenging day on Thursday.”

Leading Ladies for the Night:

Senior: Setter: Captain: Annabelle Seelye: #2- 28 assists, 5 kills, 8 digs

Senior: Libero: Captain: Katelyn Gabos: #15- 28 digs, 36 for 38 serve receptions

Senior: Outside Hitter: Captain: Brooklyn Fitzpatrick: #4- 12 kills, 10 digs

Senior: Middle Hitter: Jillian Cain: #7- 9 kills, 4 blocks

Senior: Middle Hitter: Josee Behling: #13- 4 kills, 2 blocks

Senior: Outside Hitter: Gabby Musser: #8- 6 kills

Junior: Right Side: Maggee Behling: #1- 22 for 24 serve receptions