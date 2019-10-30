Ramblers sports news

Boyne City Volleyball Results
Boyne City fights hard but comes up short at the Saturday Oct. 26 LMC Tournament, ending the day with a tie for second place with Elk Rapids, TCSF as LMC Champs.
Boyne vs. Harbor Springs
Game 1: 25-12 Boyne
Game 2: 25-7 Boyne
Boyne vs. Grayling
Game 1: 25-9 Boyne
Game 2: 25-18 Boyne
Boyne vs. TCSF
Game 1: 15-25 TC
Game 2: 25-22 Boyne
Game 3: 4-15 TC
Boyne vs. Elk Rapids
Game 1: 28-26 Boyne
Game 2: 23-25 Elk
Game 3: 13-15 Elk
Leading Ramblers
Annabelle Seelye: 63 assists, 14 kills, 25 digs, 4 aces, 3 blocks
Josee Behling: 23 kills, 4 blocks, 5 digs
Brooklyn Fitzpatrick: 19 kills, 33 digs, 100% serving
Katelyn Gabos: 50 digs, 42 for 45 on serve receptions
Jillian Cain: 15 kills, 7 blocks, 7 aces, 11 digs
Gabby Musser: 16 kills, 100% serving, 11 digs
Maggee Behling: 25 digs, 37 serve receptions
LMC Standings
1. TCSF
2. Boyne and Elk Rapids (tie so no 3rd place)
4. Charlevoix and Grayling (tie so no 5th place)
6. Kalkaska
7. East Jordan
8. Harbor Springs
Boyne City Cross Country
Oct. 20 results provided by Coach Andy Place.
Cross Country teams ran in the Northern Michigan Championship meet at Gaylord against 35 other teams.
We had 5 personal record times, 3 season best times, and another 4 runners who came within 10 seconds of their best times.
The girl’s team finished 9th in the Varsity race and 7th in the JV race.
Ava Maginity set a new personal record time of 19:17 to finish in 10th place.
Avery Stadt finished 28th (20:25). Taylor Noble ran a new personal record time of 21:45, which placed her 65th.
Jordan Noble finished 67th (21:49), Lydia Frasz 117th (23:05), and Saylor Caverly 151st (24:07) in the Varsity race, which only allows 7 runners per team.
Josee Behling did not finish, but is feeling better now.
In the girl’s JV race, Sarah Sterling led the team with her 54th place finish (24:42).
She was followed by Kari Day, who ran her best race of the season (24:46).
Reagan May finished 67th (25:16), Rylie Woodall 73rd (25:26), and Maddy Sobleski 83rd (25:43).
Kately Pawlak finished her first race of the season (32:49).
The boy’s team finished 15th in the Varsity race.
Kolton Stadt ran close to his personal best time to finish 45th (17:46).
Will Maginity was just 4 seconds behind to finish 50th (17:50).
Gavin Carson finished 87th (18:32), Devon Hayden 107th (18:48), Jeffery Kerr 115th (18:53), and Tim Gutcher 141st (19:23), all finished within 10 seconds of their personal records.
Paxton Giem (21:37) and Kenny Krist (25:44) both set new personal record times.
Mikey Olund ran his season best time (22:05).
The Regional race will be in East Jordan on Saturday.
There will be separate races for Division 3 and 4 schools.
We are a Division 3 school. Our girls will run at 10:10am and the boys at 11:30am.