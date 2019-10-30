Ramblers sports news

Boyne City Volleyball Results

Boyne City fights hard but comes up short at the Saturday Oct. 26 LMC Tournament, ending the day with a tie for second place with Elk Rapids, TCSF as LMC Champs.

Boyne vs. Harbor Springs

Game 1: 25-12 Boyne

Game 2: 25-7 Boyne

Boyne vs. Grayling

Game 1: 25-9 Boyne

Game 2: 25-18 Boyne

Boyne vs. TCSF

Game 1: 15-25 TC

Game 2: 25-22 Boyne

Game 3: 4-15 TC

Boyne vs. Elk Rapids

Game 1: 28-26 Boyne

Game 2: 23-25 Elk

Game 3: 13-15 Elk

Leading Ramblers

Annabelle Seelye: 63 assists, 14 kills, 25 digs, 4 aces, 3 blocks

Josee Behling: 23 kills, 4 blocks, 5 digs

Brooklyn Fitzpatrick: 19 kills, 33 digs, 100% serving

Katelyn Gabos: 50 digs, 42 for 45 on serve receptions

Jillian Cain: 15 kills, 7 blocks, 7 aces, 11 digs

Gabby Musser: 16 kills, 100% serving, 11 digs

Maggee Behling: 25 digs, 37 serve receptions

LMC Standings

1. TCSF

2. Boyne and Elk Rapids (tie so no 3rd place)

4. Charlevoix and Grayling (tie so no 5th place)

6. Kalkaska

7. East Jordan

8. Harbor Springs

Boyne City Cross Country

Oct. 20 results provided by Coach Andy Place.

Cross Country teams ran in the Northern Michigan Championship meet at Gaylord against 35 other teams.

We had 5 personal record times, 3 season best times, and another 4 runners who came within 10 seconds of their best times.

The girl’s team finished 9th in the Varsity race and 7th in the JV race.

Ava Maginity set a new personal record time of 19:17 to finish in 10th place.

Avery Stadt finished 28th (20:25). Taylor Noble ran a new personal record time of 21:45, which placed her 65th.

Jordan Noble finished 67th (21:49), Lydia Frasz 117th (23:05), and Saylor Caverly 151st (24:07) in the Varsity race, which only allows 7 runners per team.

Josee Behling did not finish, but is feeling better now.

In the girl’s JV race, Sarah Sterling led the team with her 54th place finish (24:42).

She was followed by Kari Day, who ran her best race of the season (24:46).

Reagan May finished 67th (25:16), Rylie Woodall 73rd (25:26), and Maddy Sobleski 83rd (25:43).

Kately Pawlak finished her first race of the season (32:49).

The boy’s team finished 15th in the Varsity race.

Kolton Stadt ran close to his personal best time to finish 45th (17:46).

Will Maginity was just 4 seconds behind to finish 50th (17:50).

Gavin Carson finished 87th (18:32), Devon Hayden 107th (18:48), Jeffery Kerr 115th (18:53), and Tim Gutcher 141st (19:23), all finished within 10 seconds of their personal records.

Paxton Giem (21:37) and Kenny Krist (25:44) both set new personal record times.

Mikey Olund ran his season best time (22:05).

The Regional race will be in East Jordan on Saturday.

There will be separate races for Division 3 and 4 schools.

We are a Division 3 school. Our girls will run at 10:10am and the boys at 11:30am.