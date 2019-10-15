Ramblers sports news

Ramblers Volleyball

Boyne City finishes with a 3rd place finish in Mancelona on Saturday.

The Ramblers started out a bit slow against East Jordan in the first set, again having trouble defending the tip from the Devils, eventually loosing set one 17-25.

Set two was all Ramblers with Josee Behling taking the reins at the net, pulling ahead and winning the set 25-12.

Next up for the Ramblers was Gaylord St. Mary’s where the five underclassmen for Boyne took control of both sets.

Junior Kylie Joles led in kills with 5 while Junior Maggee Behling led in digs. Set one was 25-10 and set two was 25-19.

Annabelle Seelye hit a milestone in this game getting her 2000 career assist, which was a huge accomplishment for her.

The Ramblers had to get by Manton in order to receive a first place seed in pool play, which is always a tough battle.

Boyne came out extremely strong and aggressive which caused them to have an 8-point lead in set one.

But, Manton was able to crawl there way back and completely take over the set eventually winning 25-14.

Set two was all Manton, with the Ramblers making mistakes on both the offensive and defensive end. 25-12 was the final score for set two.

With a second place seed in pool play, Boyne was paired up with Harbor Spring for there first game in brackets.

With absolutely nothing to loose Harbor Springs came out on fire, catching Boyne of guard.

Luckily Josee Behling found her groove and led the Ramblers to a 19-25 set one win and a 25-21 set two win.

Elk Rapids was up next in the semi-finals, the two last undefeated teams in the Lake Michigan Conference.

In set one, Boyne was able to start off strong taking a 17-11 lead, but the Elks were not going down without a fight.

They inched there way back and tied the game up at 21. Some great serving from the Elks and poor serve receive for the Ramblers caused the Elks to take set one 23-25.

Set two was very similar to the last, back-to-back points with no team able to take a huge lead.

Elk Rapids was able to again get one last serving run and catch Boyne off guard on serve receive and take a 21-25 win.

“It was a pretty good day for us overall,” said Boyne City Varsity Volleyball Coach Mallory Slate. “We started out a bit slower than I would have liked and had some games that were way closer than they should have been but we were able to pull most of those wins out. Josee Behling had an absolutely amazing day at the net today; she finally found her groove and was amazing to watch. Katelyn Gabos of course did work in the back row and was the backbone to our defense today. Annabelle Seelye hit her 2000 career assists, which was great to see, she is such a hard worker and puts so much heart into the game. I was bummed we were not able to take at least one of those matches against Elk Rapids but I think it gave us the confidence we needed headed into Thursday, we can definitely play them point to point.”

Leading Ramblers

Setter #2 Annabelle Seelye: 61 assists, 9 kills, 23 digs (hit her 2000 career set)

Middle #13 Josee Behling: 22 kills, 3 blocks (best day of the season!!)

Libero #15 Katelyn Gabos: 59 digs, 44 of 49 serve receptions

Outside #4 Brooklyn Fitzpatrick: 19 kills, 33 digs, 24 of 27 serve receptions

Middle #7 Jillian Cain: 12 kills, 6 blocks

Oct. 10 Volleyball

Boyne City sneaks out yet another conference win against East Jordan.

It wasn’t pretty by any means but at this point in the season a win is a win especially with what is on the line for the Ramblers in conference, win out and receive a first place seed in the conference tournament.

Starting out it was an emotional night for the Ramblers with it being “Senior Night” with the 7 Senior Lady Ramblers being honored before the game.

It was also the first game of the season that was being broadcasted live on Rambler Sports Network.

Boyne won the toss and elected to start out the night serving.

The first set was a back and forth battle defensively, with the set ending with Gabby Musser serving 5 straight points to give the Ramblers the 25-23 win.

Set two was all East Jordan coming out strong and tearing the usually great Rambler defense apart and eventually winning the set 26-28.

The Ramblers finally started to find there groove both offensively and defensively in the third set and cruised to a 25-15 win.

From then on it was all Ramblers in set four while the Red Devils slowly lost all steam.

At set point, all seniors were taken out of the game as they passed the last point onto the juniors with that set point being a kill by Maddie Matthews.

“As a coach it was a bit of a frustrating night for me. We came off such a high on Tuesday after beating TCSF that I was really hoping that team could continue to show up and unfortunately that was not the case tonight,” Slate said. “The girls came out flat defensively and were not communicating on the court at all which led to several mistakes that normally would not have happened.”

She added, “EJ did a great job covering their court and putting up a big block on us and some of our hitters could not get around it. Josee Behling had a great night tonight offensively and was very dependable as was Annabelle Seelye, Brooklyn Fitzpatrick, and Gabby Musser. We have an important practice tomorrow before we set out for a competitive tournament on Saturday where we will be seeing East Jordan again.”

Leading Ramblers

Senior #2 Setter Annabelle Seelye: 7 kills, 37 assists, 11 digs, 2 aces

Senior #4 Outside Hitter Brooklyn Fitzpatrick: 14 kills, 14 serve receptions, 19 digs,

Senior #15 Libero Katelyn Gabos: 40 digs, 19 for 23 serve receptions, 100% serving

Senior #8 Outside Hitter Gabby Musser: 11 kills, 2 aces, 100% serving, 12 digs, 2 blocks

Senior #13 Middle Hitter Josee Behling: 8 kills, 6 digs, 1 block

Senior #7 Middle Hitter Jillian Cain: 5 kills, 1 block, 4 for 5 serve receptions, 1 ace

Oct. 8 Volleyball Results

Boyne City wins thrilling 5 set match against TCSF for the first time since 2013.

The first two games could not have been more lop-sided with Boyne coming out with all the momentum winning set one 25-9.

TC rallied back and took set two 12-25 with some great serving and poor serve receive from the Ramblers.

With all the momentum on TC’s side Boyne was able to rally and win a tough fought set three with a score of 25-21 behind tough defense by Libero Katelyn Gabos and amazing offense from Josee Behling and Jillian Cain.

Set four was all TC again; Kaylin Poole found her rhythm offensively and tore the Ramblers defense apart taking the set 16-25.

Boyne was not going out without a fight starting out strong in the fifth set causing TC to take a time out with Boyne up 6 points.

It continued to be all Boyne City from their taking the fifth and final set 15-8.

“Wow! Beating TC has been something we have not been able to do in a long time,” said Slate. “Usually it’s so mental that we just fall apart once we are down a few points. I think coming out strong and winning that first set by double digits really helped our momentum. I am so incredibly proud with how the girls were able to fight each and every point and not getting down and out when we behind by a few points. Each one of the girls made smart decisions at the net and our serving was on point again going 90 for 92 from behind the line.”

She added, “Truly a team effort tonight, proud coaching moment.”

Leading Ladies

Senior Captain Setter #2 Annabelle Seelye: 18 assists, 5 kills, 16 digs, 100% serving

Senior Captain Outside Hitter #4 Brooklyn Fitzpatrick: 5 kills, 7 digs, 2 aces, 100% serving, 11 for 13 on serve receive

Senior Captain Libero #15 Katelyn Gabos: 20 digs, 25 for 27 on serve receptions, 2 kills, 100% serving

Senior Outside Hitter #8 Gabby Musser: 6 kills, 4 digs, 100% serving

Senior Middle Hitter #7 Jillian Cain: 5 kills, 4 digs, 3 blocks, 5 for 6 on serve receptions

Senior Middle Hitter #13 Josee Behling: 2 kills, 2 blocks, did amazing at the net

Senior Defensive Specialists #10 Chelsey Coleman: 5 digs, 8 for 9 on serve receptions, 100% serving

Boys Soccer Results

Results from the Oct. 10 Boyne City vs. TC Christian soccer game.

Boyne City won the match 4-2.

Coach Ross Daniels said Nic Santina had a strong game in goal making 4 saves, getting close to stopping a PK and getting the win. Boyne City registered 8 shots on goal during the game.

Neels Ronnau (assist Daniel Gallo) started the scoring 19 minutes into the first half.

Phillip Banner scored two minutes later on a long range solo effort to give Boyne City a 2-0 lead. TCC scored with 5 minutes to play in the half for a 2-1 halftime score.

Three minutes into the second half Boyne won a penalty kick, taken and converted by Daniel Gallo (3-1). Neels Ronnau scored his second of the game (assist Daniel Gallo) 18 minutes into the second half to bring the score to 4-1. TCC scored a penalty kick with 17 minutes to play for a final score of 4-2.

Record: 12 Wins, 3 losses, 5 draws

Oct. 7 Soccer Results

Boyne City bested Charlevoix 3-1.

Nic Santina had the win in goal making 4 saves on 5 shots, giving up one goal.

Boyne City recorded 11 shots on target. Half time score was 0-0. Neels Ronnau scored 3 minutes into the second half (assist Caden Rajkovich).

Joey Spate scored 4 minutes later to make the score 2-0 (assist Daniel Gallo).

Charlevoix responded in the 22nd minute, making the score 2-1.

Phillip Banner scored with 11 minutes to go (assist Neels Ronnau) to put the game away.