Ramblers sports news

Boys Soccer

Results of the Boyne City vs Kalkaska game on Oct. 3 submitted by coach Ross Daniels.

Boyne City won 5-2.

Nic Santina had the win in goal – making 1 save. Boyne City goals scored by Daniel Gallo (assist Neels Ronnau) 6 minutes into the first half. Neels Ronnau made the score 2-0, eight minutes into the second half. Neels then finished a corner kick (assist Phillip Banner); followed by a Caden Rajkovich goal (assist Phillip Banner); with Luis Villanueva scoring (assist Joey Spate) with three minutes remaining. Record: 10 wins, 3 losses, 5 draws

On Oct. 1, Boyne City lost to TC Christian 3-0.

Nic Santina took the loss in goal making 6 saves throughout the contest. The Ramblers struggled on a soggy evening in TC.

On Sept. 30, Boyne City beat Harbor Springs 5-0 at Boyne Mountain. Nic Santina had the clean sheet in goal making one save on the evening. Goals came from Anders Foltz (assist Caden Rajkovich) in the 13th minute before a lightning delay. In the second half Derek Word scored 8 minutes in on a solo effort. Neels Ronnau (assist Luis Villanueva) scored 13 minutes in to make the score 3-0. Mason Fiel converted a penalty kick at the 36th minute that he won after a long run into the box. Neels Ronnau (assist Nic Santina) then finished the scoring three minutes from time completing the 5-0 victory.

Ramblers Volleyball

The Boyne City Ramblers volleyball results are provided by coach Mallory Slate.

Last week, Boyne City bounced back from a tough loss to rally and beat rival Charlevoix in four sets.

Set one started out back and forth between both teams, as you would expect from rival schools, neither team could really put any long rallies together.

Charlevoix was able to take advantage of some great serving and ended up taking set one 26-24.

It was all Boyne in the second set putting together one of the best offensive and defensive performances they have had all season and coming up big with a 25-14 win.

Sets three and four were again back and forth points but with some clutch serving by Gabby Musser in both, Boyne was able to take both sets with scores of 25-23.

“I was not surprised when Charlevoix came out with all the momentum in that first set, they were playing for something bigger than just a volleyball game,” Slate said. “What I was extremely happy with is how my girls were able to swing the momentum into our favor for the rest of the night.”

She added, “Even though there were times in sets three and four when I thought we were out of it, the girls made one great play and were able to get back in it. For the second night in a row Josee Behling and Jillian Cain had amazing performances at the net, with equal greatness behind them in the backcourt with Katelyn Gabos.”

What also really helped them, Slate said, was their serving.

As a team, they served at 99%, going 97 for 98 behind the line, followed up from the night before against the Soo when they went 96%.

“We have a scrimmage tomorrow against Marine City and are back on the court Tuesday in St. Francis for a crucial game if we want any chance of going into our Conference Tournament with a first or second seed,” Slate said.

Leading Ramblers:

Annabelle Seelye: #2: Setter: Captain: 18 assists, 7 kills, 100% serving, 12 digs, 1 block

Brooklyn Fitzpatrick: #4: Outside: Captain: 9 kills, 13 digs, 2 aces, 2 blocks, 100% serving, 20 for 24 on serve receptions

Katelyn Gabos: #15: Libero: Captain: 25 digs, 20 for 22 on serve receptions, 1 ace, 100% serving

Gabby Musser: #8: Outside: 7 kills, 2 aces, 100% serving (very clutch tonight at crucial points!!)

Jillian Cain: #7: Middle: 3 kills, 3 blocks, 2 digs, 100% serving

Josee Behling: #13: Middle: 4 kills, 2 blocks

Maggee Behling: #1: Right Side: 15 digs, 12 for 14 on serve receptions

Boyne City lost a competitive match against Sault Ste. Marie in three sets. The Ramblers started out very strong contending the Soo’s tough hitters loosing the set first set by a slim margin, 21-25.

The momentum totally shifted in the second set and the Ramblers couldn’t quite put anything together eventually loosing the set 12-25.

Not wanting to go out being swept the Ramblers came out strong in set three taking a 6-2 lead by the strong serving of Annabelle Seelye and outstanding defense of Katelyn Gabos. After two serving runs by the Soo, Boyne City couldn’t quite pull out the third set eventually loosing 18-25.

Leading Ramblers:

Annabelle Seelye- Setter-#2: 13 assists, 4 kills, 6 digs, 100% serving

Katelyn Gabos- Libero-#15: 15 digs, 25 for 26 serve receptions, 2 kills, 100% serving

Josee Behling- Middle- #13: 5 kills

Brooklyn Fitzpatrick- Outside-#4: 4 kills, 17 for 20 serve receptions, 100% serving

Gabby Musser-Outside-#8: 6 kills, 6 digs, 100% serving

Getting swept obviously isn’t the outcome we ever want but it was a good game to see where our defense is getting ready for some tough conference matches (Elk Rapids & TCSF).

Katelyn absolutely killed it for us tonight defensively and so did Jillian Cain and Josee Behling at the net setting up big blocks. We now know some things we need to work on before we face some of these powerhouse teams.

Cross Country results

Coach Andy Place submitted the results from the Sept. 29 Logger Invitational.

The Boyne City Cross Country girls and boys won at the Boyne Falls Logger Invitational.

The girl’s team scored 50 points, which was 10 points better than second place Jo-Berg.

The boy’s team scored 42 points, which beat a strong Mancelona team by 20 points.

The Boyne Falls course is a traditionally slower course, so finishing place is more important than times.

However, all of our boys and most of our girls ran the course faster this year than they did last year.

We placed all 9 girls in the top 25 runners.

Ava Maginity won the race in a time of 20:00, which was 2 minutes faster than the 2nd place girl.

She was followed by Jordan Noble placing 6th (22:56), Jaelyn Jarema 11th (24:01), Lydia Frasz 14th (24:14), Megan Harmeling 18th (24:50), Maddy Sobleski 21st (25:22), Saylor Caverly 22nd (25:37), Rylie Woodall 24th (25:46), and Sarah Sterling 25th (25:48).

We did not have our full girl’s team, so our team depth really made this a team win.

In the boy’s race, we placed 6 in the top 17.

Kolton Stadt finished 5th (18:38), Will Maginity 7th (18:42), Devon Hayden 9th (18:56), Gavin Carson 10th (18:57), Jeffery Kerr 11th (19:01), Tim Gutcher 17th (19:36), Paxton Giem 43rd (23:00), and Mikey Olund 44th (23:05).

Most of the boys were 20-30 seconds faster on the course than last year, but Tim was a more than a minute faster this year.