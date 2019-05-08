Ramblers girls track wins

The Boyne City Ramblers girls track team had a strong team performance as they won …

The team scored in 14 of the 17 events and set several personal and season records.

Josee Behling ran faster than State Qualifying times in the 100M (13.17), 200M (26.88), and the 400M (59.84).

Her 400M time was just a half second off of her school record and her 200M time was less than a second from Natasha Bell’s school record.

Emily Sterling lapped the entire field in running her personal best time of 11:53.11 in the 3200M run. Her time is faster than State Qualifying time and makes her the second fastest 3200M runner in Boyne City history behind Thereseann Zimmerman. Avery Stadt also ran faster than State Qualifying time in the 800M with a time of 2:25.5.

Alydia Cotton won both hurdle events. Lauren Stokes stepped in for an injured Molly Day in the winning 4x100M Relay with Cotton, Maddie Matthews, and Erin Brodie. Stokes set personal records in both the 100M and the 200M placing 8th in both races.

Our team depth that is starting to make a difference. The team placed 1-2 in the Pole Vault, 1-2-5 in the 300M Hurdles, and 2-3 in the High Jump. It was a great day with strong competition.