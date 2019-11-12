Quantum Sails Ladies at the Helm event

Quantum Sails will host the November’s Ladies at the Helm event at their sail loft from 5:30-7 p.m. on Thursday Nov. 14.

The Ladies at the Helm group invites women of all boating backgrounds to join the sail making experts at Quantum as they give tours of the sail loft and show the craft of making sails.

Quantum will be giving free sail inspections, as well as their dealer discount on service, for any sails brought in during the event.

They will also be offering wine, refreshments, and Q giveaways.

Ladies at the Helm is a group designed to educate and empower women who boat, in a casual and comfortable setting where all skill levels are welcome.

Started at Irish Boat Shop in Traverse City, Ladies at the Helm is a monthly social and educational get together created by women for women, and it’s always completely free to participate.

Since 1996, Quantum Sails has focused on providing the best-performing products in sailing.

Today, they’re equally relentless about delivering a higher standard of service, customer care, education, support, and mentorship.

It’s how they continue to help sailors at all levels pursue their passions and achieve their aspirations.

Started in Traverse City, they now have 60 sail lofts across the globe.

“You do not have to be a sailor to find sail making interesting,” said Kate Manthei, Marketing Coordinator at Irish. “The powerhouse combination of state-of-the-art technology and the down-to-earth, genuinely awesome people at Quantum is going to make this Ladies at the Helm event fun and interesting to anyone. If you haven’t made it to a Ladies at the Helm event yet, this is one not to miss.”

For those interested in attending, meet at Quantum Sails at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday Nov. 14.

Quantum Sails is located at 1576 International Drive, Traverse City, MI 49686.

For more information, contact Kate Manthei at (231) 526-6225.