Public mtg on M-75 project

MDOT is holding a public meeting on Tuesday, April 16, 2019 in the City of Boyne City Commission Chambers between 5:00 PM and 6:30 PM in order to outline its plans to mill and resurface M-75 throughout much of the city this spring.
The 3 mile long project extends from Air Industrial Park Road to East Street, then along East Street to State Street, then along State Street/M-75 to Old State Road in Charlevoix County.
The work will be done sometime between April 22, 2019 and June 7, 2019.
For more information, please attend the open-house meeting, or contact Tim Faas (Director of Public Works) at 231.582.0375