Public meeting on Boyne River project

The Boyne River’s citizen-science project—where people read water height and water temperature gauges from the shore and text message the reading using their smart phones—has reached an important milestone.

The study finished a working version of the high-performance computer model of the river using your text-messaged readings.

Now, the collaborating universities want to update you about the project, share the model details, and then hear your thoughts about the model and your advice for the accompanying website they are building.

The group will be presenting an update about the project, the model, and the accompanying website. Dr. Chris Lowry (University at Buffalo), Dr. Darren Ficklin, and Dr. Pedro Avellaneda Lopez (Indiana University) will give a PowerPoint slide-presentation about our progress.

Immediately following the talk, the professors behind the study want to hear from you.

Six questions will be asked to help them determine (a) how to make the model and (b) website more useful to the needs of Boyne River users and managers.

Your input is highly desired at this session!

Session info

Wednesday Aug. 14, 2 – 3:30 p.m.

at Boyne District Library in the Community Room, located at 201 East Main St, Boyne City

This project uses citizen-supplied data to build a computer model to help scientists and managers better understand the river.

This is a National Science Foundation funded project titled: “Improving high performance super computer aquatic ecosystem models with the integration of real-time citizen science data.”