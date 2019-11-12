Public invited to road projects meeting

The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will have an informational open house meeting to provide …

The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will have an informational open house meeting to provide information about the 2018 four- to three-lane conversion in Charlevoix, planned changes to the US-31/Clinton Street traffic signal, upcoming work on the US-31 bascule bridge this winter, and a 2021 project to reconstruct a section of US-31 south of Charlevoix.

MDOT Gaylord Transportation Service Center (TSC) staff invite interested residents, commuters and business owners to attend the 4-5:30 p.m. meeting on Wednesday Nov. 20 at Charlevoix Public Library, 220 Clinton St. in Charlevoix.

MDOT staff will be prepared to discuss several operational changes and upcoming projects in the Charlevoix area:

• The 2018 conversion of US-31 from four lanes to three in Charlevoix. With one year of data collected, the number and severity of crashes has been reduced, with similar travel times compared to the prior configuration.

• The north crosswalk at the US-31/Clinton Street intersection will be removed when the traffic signal is upgraded. Crosswalks will remain in place for the other three legs of the intersection. This change was requested by the city to reduce delays and backups of Clinton Street traffic turning north on US-31.

• Work planned for this winter to the US-31 Charlevoix bascule bridge, including replacing steel components of the bridge identified during a 2017 project, replacing a power and control cable beneath the riverbed, and upgrading limit switches throughout. Work is currently scheduled to begin in late December with minimal impacts on traffic, except for a few nighttime-only closures.

• Scheduled 2021 reconstruction of US-31 from Barnard Road to Norwood Road south of Charlevoix. Plans call for removing the old concrete pavement from this 7-mile section of the highway and replacing it with asphalt. Work is expected to require a detour for most of the construction season using Atwood and Marion Center roads.