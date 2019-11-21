Public input wanted on city parks

Share your Visions for Boyne City’s Avalanche and Open Space recreation areas at the Schematic …

Share your Visions for Boyne City’s Avalanche and Open Space recreation areas at the Schematic Design Input Session.

Residents and community members are invited to attend a public input session on Wednesday, December 4th at 5:30-7:30 p.m. at Boyne City Hall, 319 Lake St.

The focus of this public meeting is to seek public input on the development of schematic design plans for Avalanche (base of the hill) and the Open Space properties.

The City will build upon previous planning and design efforts for each park property.

After a short presentation describing this and prior efforts to plan park development, attendees will be invited to participate in a hands-on activity aimed at influencing schematic plans for the park properties. Public input for schematic development of the two park spaces will be critical to ensure a comprehensive plan that responds to the public’s and City’s desires.

This input is an important step in funding acquisition for park development.

A subsequent presentation by Beckett & Raeder, Inc. will present preliminary schematic design plans based on the input, as a subsequent opportunity to provide input toward the final schematic plans.

This presentation will take place on January 9, 2020 at Boyne City City Hall, time TBD.

Final Schematic Design Plans and accompanying information is scheduled to be completed in February 2020.

For more info on the public input sessions and the schematic design process for the Avalanche and Open Space properties, contact Tim Knutsen, Beckett & Raeder, Inc., at 347-2523.