Pub Crawl Bingo fundraiser

On Saturday Nov. 2, the Cancer Crushers and Cyd’s Crusaders of the Chain of Lakes Relay For Life will be hosting the 4C’s Pub Crawl Bingo.

Registration will open at 4:30 p.m. at the Lake Street Pub, and the pub crawl will start at 5 p.m.

Participants will “crawl” at their own pace to the participating establishments until 8:30 p.m. and then gather back at the Boyne City Tap Room for a door prize drawing at 9 p.m.

Entries for door prizes can be earned by completing bingos while at participating locations.

Cost to participate will be $25 which includes a T-shirt and/or bingo card.

Participants can pre-register at Eventbrite.com under 4C’s Crawl For the Cure, or contact Syrina Dawson by email at syrina@charter.net.

Don’t forget to include your T-shirt size. Participants will be provided T-shirt with bingo card on back which will include items to complete or find in all participating establishments.

Cards provided for anyone who does not pre-register or arrive in time to receive a shirt.

Participating locations:

• Long Road Distillers

• Red Mesa Grill

• Lake Street Pub

• Friggy’s SOBO Pub

• Stigg’s Brewing

• Café Santé

• Boyne City Tap Room

• FOE 1583 Boyne City Eagles

Huron Distributors is also donating some great door prizes and promos.

Charlevoix County Transit will have transportation available for the evening.

They can be contacted at 582-6900 to arrange for rides.

Proceeds will benefit the Chain of Lakes Relay For Life which includes Antrim, Charlevoix, and Kalkaska Counties.

Relay For Life benefits the American Cancer Society which in addition to doing cancer research, oversees many other programs to benefit cancer patients and their families including rides to treatment, free lodging at Hope Lodge, personal cancer guides, breast cancer support, and hair loss and mastectomy products.