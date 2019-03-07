Project Connect March 13

Project Connect is a day of service for those in need in Charlevoix and Emmet …

Project Connect is a day of service for those in need in Charlevoix and Emmet Counties.

Project Connect This year’s Project Connect has been scheduled for 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday March 13 at Odawa Casino.

During this one-day event 500 to 1,000 individuals will connect with a range of health and human services provided by around 70 local non-profit agencies and businesses.

Free services are available in areas such as:

• Education & Employment

• Food & Nutrition

• Health & Wellness

• Housing & Finance

• Kids & Parenting

• Veterans Affairs

• Other Social Services.

Guests can also receive gifts of personal care items.

The idea behind the event is to help people who may be struggling to make ends meet, to have access to the services they need without the confusion, red tape, and waits that often characterize social services.

And for those who don’t understand the complicated social services system, they can be directed to the agencies in our community who can assist them in meeting their needs.