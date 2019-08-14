Pride of Baltimore II coming to BC

Tall ship Pride of Baltimore II is expected to arrive in Boyne City on Friday …

Tall ship Pride of Baltimore II is expected to arrive in Boyne City on Friday Aug. 16.

The ship will be open for free deck tours and ticketed sails through Aug. 21.

Boyne City residents and visitors will also have a chance to meet and talk to Captain Miles during Sunday Coffee with the Captain.

The topsail schooner will pass through Round Lake Channel in Charlevoix the morning of Friday, August 16, and open to visitors that evening for FREE!

The ship will be docked in downtown Boyne City at the 1 Water Street Pier Friday through Wednesday.

The ship’s progress toward Boyne City can be tracked at Where Is Pride II? on Pride’s website.

Residents and visitors in the area can purchase tickets to go on two-hour sails on Saturday, August 17, Sunday, August 18, or Wednesday, August 21. Tickets are also available for a unique opportunity to sip on a fresh cup of joe and swap sea stories with Captain Miles on Sunday morning!

Tickets can be purchased at pride2.org/come-aboard/

Pride of Baltimore II is more than halfway through a summer voyage through the Great Lakes, participating in the Tall Ships Challenge® Great Lakes 2019 presented by Tall Ships America.

Visiting eight ports along the way, Pride II has been featured in tall ship festivals, welcoming thousands across her deck. She has competed in several tall ship races between ports and placed in many of them.

About Pride of Baltimore II

Baltimore Clippers, sleek, fast, and maneuverable vessels, gained fame as privateers during the War of 1812. Their success in capturing British merchant ships provoked the Royal Navy to attack Baltimore in 1814.

Francis Scott Key, seeing the American flag still flying over Fort McHenry after the 25-hour British bombardment, was inspired to pen the “Star-Spangled Banner.”

Pride of Baltimore II, like her predecessor, Pride of Baltimore, is a reproduction of one of the most famous of these privateers, Chasseur.

For nearly four decades, these modern-day prides of Baltimore have promoted historical maritime education, fostered economic development and

tourism, and represented the people of Maryland in ports throughout the world.

Since her commissioning in 1988, Pride II has sailed 275,000 nautical miles and visited more than 200 ports in 40 countries.

To learn more about Pride of Baltimore II, please visit pride2.org.