Petoskey Temple musicians to play at Kabbalat Sabbath Service

Events

Featured

News Boyne City Gazette 68

This will be the temple musicians’ second time playing together. Their first time out was entertaining at the temple-wide Chanukah Party/Latke Cook-Off in December!

This will be the temple musicians’ second time playing together. Their first time out was entertaining at the temple-wide Chanukah Party/Latke Cook-Off in December!

Temple B’nai Israel of Petoskey(TBI) will be holding a special Friday night sabbath service on Friday March 15, at 7:30 pm in the temple sanctuary.

The theme of this worship service is in the Jewish tradition called Kabbalat Shabbat that will incorporate musical accompaniment to liturgical prayers by temple members playing their own musical instruments, including guitar, flute, violin, clarinet and saxaphone, as well as percussion and back-up singers. This is the second phase of a generous grant from the Ravitz Foundation to provide funds for Cantorial Soloist Hilary Duberstein to serve as a Guest-Artist-in-Residence to provide professional Jewish music instruction in folk, traditional and liturgical compositions – for all ages, during scheduled visits to the synagogue for the fall and winter school year. This is the first time Temple B’nai Israel has had the opportunity to bring in a professional music specialist in the Cantorial tradition to train lay musicians who are temple members to learn to play these familiar songs as a group for our weekly Sabbath service using their own instruments. “Small Jewish congregations like ours are often run by self-taught volunteers, out of necessity, with no professional staff that you might find in the larger cities,” explains Gus Paz, temple president. “ Grants like this one from the Ravitz Foundation are a wonderful opportunity to keep Jewish culture alive in small towns like Petoskey and the surrounding small cities.” The Ravitz Foundation in partnership with the Michigan Jewish Conference, a program of the Jewish Federation of Metropolitan Detroit is dedicated to enhancing the cultural life in small Jewish communities in Michigan outside of the Detroit area. This will be the temple musicians’ second time playing together. Their first time out was entertaining at the temple-wide Chanukah Party/Latke Cook-Off in December! Temple B’nai Israel of Petoskey is a URJ Brit Olam Small Congregation, (following in the Jewish tradition of Tikkun Olam – meaning a commitment to repair the world). The temple was established in 1896 and has been serving Petoskey, Charleviox and the Northern Michigan area for over 123 years. TBI is a member of the Union for Reform Judaism (URJ), the largest Jewish movement in North America, representing over 2 million people.

Photo by Pexels.com