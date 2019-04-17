Petoskey Biz Expo April 18

Events

Free

News Boyne City Gazette 141

5-8 p.m. Thursday April 18 at Odawa Casino’s Ovation Hall

The Petoskey Regional Chamber of Commerce …

5-8 p.m. Thursday April 18 at Odawa Casino’s Ovation Hall

The Petoskey Regional Chamber of Commerce will once again host the largest networking event of the year, The 2019 Business Expo on Thursday, April 18th in Ovation Hall of Odawa Casino.

The Business Expo will take place from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. and is open to the public. There will be 76 businesses and organizations participating, including seven restaurants featuring a Taste of Petoskey.

“The Chamber is looking forward to this great business to business event. The Petoskey Business Expo has become the premiere opportunity for the community to meet and learn about local businesses and organizations,” said Nikki Devitt, Events & Communications Director. “In addition we love the chance to invite the public to discover more about what we do as their local chamber.”

Admission is $10 and includes amazing Hors d’oeuvres from Odawa Casino and the opportunity to sample food from the ‘Taste of Petoskey’ restaurants.

Odawa Casino is the Event host and the TV Sponsor is 9&10 News/Fox 32.

Special thank you to this year’s Gold Sponsors: Angel Heart Home Health Care, Blue Cross Blue Shield & Blue Care Network MI, Five Star Screen Printing, Grand Traverse Opthamology, Own’s Soft Water Inc., PMP Corporation, Scott Shruptine Interiors, and Truestream/Great Lakes Energy.

This year’s ‘Taste of Petoskey’ will feature samples from: Big Boy Restaurants, City Park Grill, JR’s Hometown Grill & Pub, Mancino’s of Petoskey, Palette Bistro, SAGE & Waas-no-De Buffet, Vintage Chophouse | Wine Bar. Be sure to vote for your favorite to win the Best in Taste for 2019!

Exhibitors will offer a diverse view of Petoskey area businesses and will include:

4 Front Credit Union, 7&4/29 & 8/ UpNorthLive, A+ Event Entertainment, AAA Michigan, Abuzz Creative, AdvisaCare, American Waste, Angel Heart Home Care, Bay Bluffs – Emmet County Medical Care Facility, Bay Harbor Village Hotel & Conference Center, Bear River Chiropractic, Big Boy Restaurant, Blue Cross Blue Shield & Blue Care Network MI, Brown Motors Inc., Camp Daggett, Castle Farms, Chemical Bank, Citizens National Bank, City Park Grill, Comfort Keepers, Common Angle, Costco, Dave Kring Chevrolet Cadillac, Dodson Payment Solutions, Drost Landscape, DTE Residential Energy Efficiency, Emmet County Recycling, EPS Security, First Community Bank, Five Star Screen Printing, Fletch’s GMC Buick Audi, Grand Traverse Ophthalmology Clinic, Greenstone Farm Credit Services, Harbor Care Associates, Harbor Pointe Dental, Irish Boat Shop, Jarvis Property Restoration, JR’s Hometown Grill & Pub, Korthase Flinn, Lite 96.3/106 KHQ – MacDonald Garber Broadcasting, Mackinac Environmental Technology, Inc., Mancino’s of Petoskey, McCardel Culligan, McLaren Northern Michigan, Meijer, MI Fun Booth, Michigan Vacation Destinations, Mitchell Graphics, North Central Michigan College, Northern Community Mediation, Northern Lights Recreation, Northern Michigan P.D.R., LLC, Northern Michigan Sports Medicine, Odawa Casino, Owens Soft Water, Palette Bistro, Petoskey – Bay View Country Club, Petoskey News-Review, Petoskey Wine Region, PMP Corporation, Reusch Jewelers, SAGE & Waas-no-De, Scott Shruptine Interiors, SERVPRO, Sign & Design, Spring Arbor University, Stikovich Legal Counsel, PLLC, Sunglass Shoppe of Petoskey, Telephone Support Systems, The Residences of Harbor Watch, Tip of the Mitt SCORE, T-Mobile, Truestream / Great Lakes Energy, Up North Wellness and Massage, Varmint Removal and Repair LLC and Vintage Chophouse I Wine Bar.

For more information about this event or the other networking events hosted by the Petoskey Regional Chamber of Commerce, please contact Nikki Devitt at 347-4150 ornikki@petoskeychamber.com.