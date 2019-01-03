Petoskey Audubon program Jan. 8

The January 8 Petoskey Audubon program will feature Doug Klein and “The Birds of Barry …

The January 8 Petoskey Audubon program will feature Doug Klein and “The Birds of Barry County.” Doug Klein will discuss how he started the Barry County Bird Club, developed a cumulative bird checklist for the county, and cover birds of note on the list, like some first state records and some other unusual species.

Klein will also highlight some of the better places to bird in Barry County, located southeast of Grand Rapids, MI.

Doug Klein has been birding since he was seventeen. He grew up In Grand Rapids and now lives in Hastings with his wife and birding partner Anne and their six children, one of whom is an active birder. He attended Michigan State University and graduated with a degree in Mechanical Engineering.

Doug and Anne formed the Barry County Bird Club in 2014. Doug travels around the country for his work and has a life list approaching 700 species. Doug was at one time a member of the board of Whitefish Point Bird Observatory and is currently on the Barry County Parks and Recreation Board.

The program takes place in the conference room at Northern Lights Recreation, 8865 Harbor Petoskey Rd. (M-119), Harbor Springs. The program begins at 7pm. The program is free and open to the public.

PRAS is a chapter of Michigan Audubon and has members from Charlevoix and Emmet Counties. PRAS is dedicated to creating a greater awareness, appreciation, and understanding of the inter-relatedness of all Michigan’s wild places and wildlife and the need for stewardship, with emphasis on our local region.