Petoskey Audubon Program Feb. 12

The February 12 Program will feature Derek Shiels of the Little Traverse Conservancy and Darrell Lawson of the Petoskey Regional Audubon Society.

They will introduce and demonstrate bioacoustic monitoring techniques, equipment, and software that is used to form a better understanding of what wildlife is inhabiting conservancy land.