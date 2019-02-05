BOYNE CITY GAZETTE
February 6, 2019 - Working toward high-wage Michigan careers
February 6, 2019 - Bill would safeguard Michigan military, Army Corps funding
February 6, 2019 - BCBS grants $15k to Boyne clinic
February 5, 2019 - Boyne City Police reports
February 5, 2019 - Northern MI ‘Water First’ initiative launched

Petoskey Audubon Program Feb. 12

— February 5, 2019

The February 12 Program will feature Derek Shiels of the Little Traverse Conservancy and Darrell Lawson of the Petoskey Regional Audubon Society.

They will introduce and demonstrate bioacoustic monitoring techniques, equipment, and software that is used to form a better understanding of what wildlife is inhabiting conservancy land.

Bioacoustic monitoring is an efficient way to detect the presence of many species of bird, amphibian, bat, and mammals.

Derek will also explain the conservancy’s current and future land management activities and how the data collected through bioacoustic monitoring will help the conservancy to make informed decisions regarding management practices.

The program takes place in the conference room at Northern Lights Recreation, 8865 Harbor Petoskey Rd. (M-119), Harbor Springs.  The program begins at 7pm. The program is free and open to the public.

PRAS is a local chapter of Michigan Audubon since 1966 and has more than 200 members from Charlevoix and Emmet Counties. PRAS is dedicated to creating a greater awareness, appreciation, and understanding of the inter-relatedness of all Michigan’s wild places and wildlife and the need for stewardship, with emphasis on our local region.

