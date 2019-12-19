Peters statement on impeachment

Free

News

Region/State Boyne City Gazette 78

On the evening of Wednesday Dec. 18, U.S. Senator Gary Peters (D-MI) released the following statement …

On the evening of Wednesday Dec. 18, U.S. Senator Gary Peters (D-MI) released the following statement after the House voted to impeach President Trump:

I swore an oath to defend the Constitution as an officer in the U.S. Navy Reserve and when I became U.S. Senator—and I will fulfill my constitutional responsibility in the Senate.

Abuse of office and obstruction of Congress are very serious charges that deserve solemn consideration.

We must have a fair and non-partisan process, and I will thoroughly evaluate the facts that are presented to the Senate.

But let me be very clear, my focus on the people of Michigan will remain steadfast—protecting people with preexisting health conditions and passing legislation to lower prescription drug costs; expanding vocational training programs so everyone has the skills needed for good-paying jobs; and advancing additional efforts to protect the Great Lakes and our drinking water.