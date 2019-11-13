Peter Knysz Jr. obituary

Our funny, kind hearted brother, uncle and friend is finally at peace.

He passed away on October 9, 2019.

Peter had lived in Boyne City for most of his life moving to BC with his family when he was just 12 years old. Peter was a track star at BCHS and broke several high school records, accumulating many trophies, metals and ribbons which he was very proud of. He graduated in 1981.

Peter was a “jack of all trades” and could fix anything you put in front of him. His family and friends nicknamed him “MacGyver.”

Back in the day, he loved to hike, hunt, camp and ride his motorcycle and four-wheeler. He would do anything for anyone and give you the shirt off his back.

He was preceded in death by his father, Peter Knysz Sr., and mother, Ruth Ann Knysz. He leaves behind his beloved fur baby, Kayla. Brothers, John (MaryLou) Knysz, Steve (Pam) Knysz, Rick (Janet) Knysz and his favorite sisters Chris Knysz and Ruth Ann (Jeff) Porter. Many nieces and nephews that he loved like his own kids. Kelly (Rob) Smith, Jeff (Melinda) Knysz, Justin Knysz, Jessica (Drew) Gilman, Matthew (Frederike) Knysz, Adam Knysz, God-daughter Erin Hennessy, Ryan (Sara) Hennessy, God-son Gavin Porter and Travis Porter.

He has several great nieces and nephews as well.

They are spread throughout the country. Peter had a myriad of friends; he was truly loved by everyone that ever met him.

Peter will be greatly missed here on earth but we can rest easy knowing that he is in the arms of Jesus and his mom and dad who he has missed so very much.

A memorial to celebrate his life will be held this summer. This information will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for donations to help with funeral costs and can be directed to RuthAnn Porter, 620 Jefferson, Boyne City, MI 49712