Partial St. closure Sept. 4-13

Free

News Boyne City Gazette 163

There will be a partial closure of Water Street, in downtown Boyne City, starting Wednesday …

There will be a partial closure of Water Street, in downtown Boyne City, starting Wednesday Sept. 4, between Park and Lake Streets.

The parking and westbound lane, as well as the north sidewalk, will be dug up by a private contractor to install a required new fire suppression water service pipe for a new downtown business establishment.

The regular westbound lane will be closed to through-traffic. Westbound traffic will be rerouted either through or around the area as construction and safety allow.

The eastbound lane is expected to remain open.

All drivers in that area should expect lane changes and/or detours and proceed with caution.

Water service is not expected to be interrupted.

There will be follow-up work to replace the pavement, curb, and sidewalk areas removed.

Not only should all businesses remain open as normal, but a new one should open shortly after the work is completed.

All restoration work is scheduled to be completed by Friday Sept. 13—weather permitting. As with any construction, the unexpected can happen.

City personnel will be alert to any such occurrences and will share updates as warranted.