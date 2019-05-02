Parking study meeting in Boyne

The City is holding a public meeting on Tuesday May 7 in the City of …

The City is holding a public meeting on Tuesday May 7 in the City of Boyne City Commission Chambers between 6-8 p.m. in order to review and discuss the 2018 Boyne City Parking Study.

Annaka Norris from Cambourne Consulting LLC will provide an overview and refresher of the 2018 Parking Study.

A synopsis of the parking study will be provided along with answering questions on best practices.

The Parking Study is available for review at the Boyne City Hall or on Boyne City’s website atwww.boynecity.com under the ‘Community Goals / Reports Master Plans / Studies tab on the left hand side of the home page.

For more information please attend the meeting, or contact Scott McPherson, Planning Director at 231.582.0343 or smcpherson@boynecity.com