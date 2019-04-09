Paint The Town Red April 13

Proceeds from this community event will provide funding for the students of BCPS in programs and activities including: Arts, Athletics, and Academics.

Boyne City Booster Foundation’s gala event, Paint the Town Red returns to the Boyne Mountain Civic Center on Saturday April 13.