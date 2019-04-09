Paint The Town Red April 13

Boyne City Booster Foundation’s gala event, Paint the Town Red returns to the Boyne Mountain Civic Center on Saturday April 13.
Your support is vital to the success of Boyne City Public Schools’ many programs.
Proceeds from this community event will provide funding for the students of BCPS in programs and activities including: Arts, Athletics, and Academics.
Every year, the funding requests have been greater than the year before.
Last year, the Booster Foundation was able to grant over $51,000 in requests.
Tickets cost $60 per person and are available at Mark Patrick State Farm, 219 South Lake St. in Boyne City. 582-6829 or at Lynda’s Real Estate Service, 27 South Lake St. 582-9555
Event Schedule
• 6-8 p.m. Silent auction and live auctions; Dinner Buffet Stations & Cash Bar
• 8 p.m. – Midnight Dance to the sounds of “Jedi Mind Trip”, Michigans premier dance band!