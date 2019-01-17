OPINION: The problem with kids today

By Chris Faulknor, Publisher I’m watching people become more and more angry with our younger population

I’ve heard people call them “snowflakes,” a pejorative term used to indicate the ease by which members of our younger generation are offended.

And, I’m not incredibly surprised.

We have more people than ever before openly admitting to their homosexuality.

Or bisexuality.

Or pansexuality.

Or transsexuality.



What’s the difference between bisexuality and pansexuality?

Well, here’s one example of the frustrations of the older generations.

They say that both terms reflect one’s attraction to both genders, and the so-called “snowflakes” will tell them they’re wrong.

I’m not sure I could completely tell you the difference either, but I can tell you that there’s a difference to me between “Chris” and “Kris.”

I don’t have a problem with people named Kris.

In fact, from the outside, they may actually seem very much the same.

After all, they both respond to the same syllable when their name is called at the doctor’s office.

And yet, to me, the difference is huge because one describes who I am, and one does not.

I suspect it’s the same for a girl who is pansexual and has to deal with the world trying to convince her she’s bisexual.

You make ask yourself what the difference is, but it’s not your difference to define—it’s hers.

And as I wrote that last paragraph, I felt silly.

I had a moment where I asked myself “Why are we even having this discussion?”

The bottom line is that as a society, we need to lay off of the younger generations.

Yeah, they can be stupid, but I don’t remember being all that smart at 15 either.

Yes, their views might conflict with the moral beliefs of the previous generations, but how different is that from how the Hippies (many of you) were perceived by the older generations?

We’re experiencing the natural cycling of our society.

A new generation will try to improve on the generation that came before it.

They are trying to make the world a better place, and they’re doing it by continuing what their parents started.

But they shouldn’t let the harassment of older generations stop them.

They get called entitled, but maybe they’re just more willing to fight for what they deserve.

They’re called easily offended, but is it possible that society has gotten a bit more offensive over the past few years?

Sure, they get called lazy, and that one may be a little true sometimes, but I think the lazy teenagers of 15 years ago have forgotten that it’s a part of growing up.

The next time you go to criticize the “snowflakes,” stop and think for a minute.

Ask yourself how you’re treating them and then ask yourself how you were treated when you were calling for peace in Vietnam, staging walk-outs, painting faces, and smoking pot.

Ask yourself if you really want to discourage teens from asserting their right not to be painted with the same brush even if the color might look the same to others.

We need to remember to love people for who they are and not who we want them to be.

Our parents didn’t understand us, and we told them not to try and understand—just accept us for who we are.

We’re now at the point where it’s our turn.