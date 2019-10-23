OPINION: Consider a legacy of giving

Since 1994, the Charlevoix County Community Foundation has partnered with individuals, couples, families, and businesses who wish to make a difference through charitable giving.

In recent years, the Community Foundation has become a trusted partner for future giving—or giving through your will, trust, IRA, or other element of your estate plan.

Future giving is meaningful philanthropy anyone can do because it doesn’t impact a donor’s current finances.

Community foundations are a logical partner for those who wish to leave a local legacy because of the mission to work “For Good. For Ever.”

“Will Week” is a celebration of future giving and a reason to share about how friends and neighbors are working with their advisors and their Community Foundation to leave a lasting legacy.

Dr. Raymond H. Murray provides a terrific example. He worked with his financial advisor and attorney to update his will, which included the Charlevoix County Community Foundation.

Dr. Murray let us know that he had remembered the Community Foundation in his will and confirmed the names of the funds he wanted to support.

When Dr. Murray passed away in 2009, the Community Foundation received a gift from his estate. The gift enriched several funds to make a difference on Beaver Island. Because of his effort to reach out to the Community Foundation to share his charitable wishes, we were able to implement them with confidence and without delay.

Dr. Murray chose to enrich existing funds, but some donors have chosen to establish a new fund bearing their name to do good work in their memory.

For more examples of folks who are making a difference through future giving, visit c3f.org for a digital version of the Legacy Guide or be in touch at (231) 536-2440 to have a Legacy Guide mailed to you.

Through gifts made now and those promised for the future, the Community Foundation is committed to building a stronger community together.