OPINION: College costs then and now

Guest Commentary by Mitch MacKay of East Jordan

ON MAY 23, 1989, Ken Winter, then editor of the Petoskey News-Review published a study I’d done on rising costs of college education.

That research didn’t allow for cost of living comparisons since it bridged only the span between the 1960s and the 1980s.

Now equalization adjustments are commonplace and seek to challenge the actual costs against US dollar valuation in current relative fungible bang for the buck.

Even back then we were facing a standoff of, 1960s example, a $300 annual tuition contrasted with $10,000 in 1988.

At that time the 33.3 times higher college tuition compared to 8.3 times higher wages, as then calculated, revealed the offset as unequivocally unaffordable.

Imagine now!

Now college tuition is out of sight for all but the rich and the wittingly debt-ridden.