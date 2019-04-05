Anti-vaxxers endanger everyone

Boyne City Gazette Publisher Chris Faulknor editorializes on the importance of vaccines and the danger of not getting your children vaccinated.

By Chris Faulknor, Publisher

As of the writing of this column, we had 547 reported cases of measles across 13 states.

According to one Michigan physician, those not vaccinated have a 95 percent chance of contracting the disease if exposed.

Now, I have friends who choose not to vaccinate their children.

They are intelligent human beings—people whom I have a great deal of personal and professional respect for. But there comes a point when I have to ask, “Really?”

If I were trying to convince you that oranges are bad for you, I would likely start by Googling the information, in fact, I’ll do it right now: “oranges bad for you.”

The results were astounding: everything I could ever need to argue that the vitamin C-rich fruit is bad.

Result #3 was “The Effects of Eating Too Many Oranges | Livestrong.com,” who could argue that an anti-cancer initiative is a bad source?

Result #8 was “3 Reasons Why We Should Eat Navel Oranges in Moderation,” and that’s from a fruit farm.

In three minutes, I found arguments to lend absolute support to a ridiculous position.

I worded my search in a way that would generate such results, and I purposely clicked on only the links that would support my argument, and from that, a movement could be born.

As long as I only listen to those two websites, I can maintain my position forever, and if I regurgitate that content for my own website (OrangesAreEvil.com), there will be one more source out there to enhance my view.

This is part of the struggle with the internet: sources are not vetted and anyone can post anything they want whether it is educated or not.

And this is how we arrived to the point where there is enough material out there to convince even the well-read among us that vaccines cause autism.

The fact is that vaccines have been proven time and time again to cause nothing but immunity to the illnesses they are designed to prevent.

This includes measles, and so you may ask how we have hundreds of cases suddenly spreading.

There’s a proven concept out there called community immunity, also referred to as herd immunity.

Essentially, the more people that get vaccinated, the less the disease can spread.

This protects children who are too young for the vaccines and people with true medical conditions making them react poorly to vaccines.

As fewer people get vaccinated, diseases will continue to spread.

So by not vaccinating your children, you are contributing to the spread of measles, mumps, varicella, diphtheria, hepatitis A, hepatitis B, and rubella.

More importantly, you may be allowing the disease to spread to the children who are honestly too young to receive this treatment.

I know you mean well.

I know you’re trying to protect your children from a variety of horrific scenarios, and I respect the love you’re trying to show by doing this.

The paper published in 1997 by Andrew Wakefield that linked vaccinations to autism has been discredited due to financial mishandlings and ethical dilemmas which resulted in Mr. Wakefield losing his medical license.

Natural immunity isn’t what you think it is either.

When natural immunity is allowed to handle the measles, children face a one in 500 chance of death.

Now, about those unsafe toxins.

Some do contain formaldehyde in trace amounts, but those amounts are less than we produce naturally.

The amounts of mercury and aluminium are also so small they do not have harmful effects.

This is like saying you will suffer a cardiac arrhythmia from hyperkalemia (high potassium).

While this is possible, the potassium you ingest by eating one banana won’t bring you near this amount.

Now, how about vaccines infecting children with the disease they’re trying to prevent?

There is a negative reaction in (literally) one in a million vaccinations, and that is due to an immune response to the vaccine and not the actual disease.

Don’t get me wrong, there was one recorded incident where a vaccine caused disease, but that was an oral polio vaccine which isn’t being used anymore.

I don’t mean any disrespect, but this is a big deal.

This is dangerous, and I have a son who is in the process of receiving all of his immunizations.

Trust me, if he catches something because he hasn’t been immunized yet and it could have been prevented, you won’t want to read the resulting column.

Get your kids vaccinated.

Accept peer-reviewed medical research.

Keep outbreaks like this one from spreading.

I’m counting on society to wise up here, because I don’t want my children or grandchildren getting illnesses that could have been prevented.