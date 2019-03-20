O’Brien hosts BAH March 21

Business people are invited to this festive St. Patrick's Day-themed event. Admission, hors d'oeuvres and beverages are complimentary.

Pat O’Brien and Associates Real Estate will host the Boyne Area Chamber’s next Business After Hours at 128 Water St. from 5:30 – 7:30 p.m. on Thursday March 21.

Business people are invited to this festive St. Patrick’s Day-themed event. Admission, hors d’oeuvres and beverages are complimentary.

Food and drink will reflect Boyne’s and Pat O’Brien’s Irish heritage, and there will be door prizes and giveaways.

