OBITUARY Mary Bringardner, 61

Mary Margaret Bringardner, 61 of Madison, CT, died suddenly on August 6, 2019 at her beloved lakeside getaway on Lake Charlevoix, MI. Services will be held Tuesday, August 13 at 10am at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church at 513 Howard Street in Petoskey, MI.

Mary was born October 16, 1957 in Columbus, OH, the daughter of Gerald Walsh and Margaret Timmons. She grew up in Columbus, OH and Rochester, MI alongside her sisters Pamela and Susan and brothers Daniel, Mark and Michael.

Mary attended school at Western Michigan University where she received her masters in audiology and speech pathology.

On September 7, 1985, she married Scott Bringardner in Columbus, OH. Over the last thirty years, Mary dedicated herself to her husband and her two children, Andrea (Chris Bultinck) and Eric (Chelsea).

When she wasn’t busy attending sports games and practices, piano lessons, or teaching Girl Scouts and CCD, she spent her time volunteering and substitute teaching.

Mary was also a talented athlete, and introduced her family to one of their favorite pastime activities in snow skiing.

More recently, she found the same adoration for her two young grandchildren, William and Thomas. When “Nani” wasn’t there to entertain and spoil the boys, she never missed a day without a phone call. Away from Mary’s selfless commitment to family and friends, she never lost her affinity for enjoying a good book.

She and Scott had achieved their ultimate goal of spending summers at ‘The Lake’, a tradition that started before the children were born with the Big Chill crew.

She will find eternal peace with a permanent view of her favorite place.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Camp Quality Michigan, which ensures that every child diagnosed with cancer has access to year-round programs to enhance their quality of life.

Donations can be made online at campqualityusa.org or sent to Camp Quality Michigan, PO Box 345, Boyne City, MI 49712.