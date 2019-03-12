OBITUARY – Marilyn Louise Roberts, 86

Marilyn Louise Roberts, 86, of Largo, FL., died on February 2, 2019.

Marilyn is survived by her three children- Tom (his wife, Karen), Marvin, Jr. (“Skip”) (his wife, Sharon) and Julie (her husband, William Munro, who is deceased); six granddaughters and their families (Amanda Roberts and Jason Stoffel, Nikki Roberts, Abbey Roberts, April and Colin Carr, Heather Munro and Cory Jacobs, and Elizabeth Munro); and four great-grandchildren (Addison, Carter, Layla and Austin). Marilyn’s husband of 63 years,

Marvin Roberts, Sr., predeceased her on July 26, 2014.

Sunset Point Funeral Home and Crematory is handling the cremation for the family.

Marilyn was born on August 4, 1932, to parents Fred and Eula Martin.

Marilyn married the love her life, Marvin Roberts, Sr., on August 26, 1950, at the Methodist Church, in Boyne City, Michigan. Marvin and Marilyn had three children and primarily resided in Boyne City, Michigan.

Together, Marvin and Marilyn owned a variety of businesses in Boyne City including Robert’s Restaurant, Seals and Roberts Construction, Boyne County Realty (co-owners with the Dressell’s), and R & M of Boyne, Inc.

Marilyn’s favorite place in the whole world was Lake Charlevoix. She even named their cottage on the lake “Rainbows End.” Over the years, the family spent many great times enjoying Lake Charlevoix – boating, going for ice cream to Charlevoix, having family get-togethers on the beach, fishing, and laying out on the Fun Island.

During their childhood, Marilyn’s granddaughters often spent time at the cottage where she had built sleeping quarters for them steps from Lake Charlevoix.

Marilyn was all about her family and her cottage on the lake, was a place where many family gathering happened and is the place that the family fondly remembers Marilyn.

Marilyn and Marvin spent a lot of time traveling with the family. Marilyn never passed up an opportunity to go to Disney World, she enjoyed spending time in Las Vegas, she traveled to horse shows with her youngest granddaughters, and loved to spend time at the beach in Florida.

Marilyn loved old movies including anything Disney, Doris Day or John Wayne.

She collected movies and shared those with family members her whole life.

She also loved to read, she never the left the house without a book in her purse.

The family is thankful to know that Marilyn has joined Marvin in heaven along with her parents Fred and Eula Martin.

Marilyn will be forever missed in the lives and hearts of her family members.

Marilyn’s favorite saying, “I have the best family in the whole world” brings them comfort during this difficult time.

Marilyn will have a private ceremony with just immediate family.