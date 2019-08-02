OBITUARY Julie Ann Wellman, 53

Events

Featured

Free

News

Obits Boyne City Gazette 71

Julie Ann (Holzwarth) Wellman, 53, of Boyne City, passed away Monday, July 29, 2019, at …

Julie Ann (Holzwarth) Wellman, 53, of Boyne City, passed away Monday, July 29, 2019, at Hiland Cottage in Petoskey.

Julie was born October 27, 1965 in Flint, Michigan, to Richard and Shirley (Wachowski) Holzwarth.

She grew up in Flint Township with two brothers, two sisters, and 40 cousins.

Family and friends were most important to her and continued to be her entire life.

She would share stories and begin to smile when telling about playing “kick-the-can” with her family and all the cousins.

She made friends in Flint that remain close to this day. She had fun and “got in plenty of trouble” with these friends.

Julie enjoyed family trips, sailing, and skiing with her children and playing golf with her dad.

She especially enjoyed decorating for every holiday and even making Halloween costumes for the kids.

She loved her 1965 camper and the time spent with anyone she could convince to join her in the musty old thing.

She was happy not working during the children’s young school years.

The children’s friends felt welcomed by her and were treated as if they were family. She never judged kids, friends or anyone for that matter. Her unconditional acceptance of everyone made them feel special.

She enjoyed working in sales as she loved helping people. She sold advertising for The Action Shopper, The Phone Guide, and Harbor House Publishers.

When she wasn’t selling advertising or helping with the kids, she enjoyed remodeling houses.

Everyone called her “Contractor Julie.” Figuring out the solution for any problem was her bliss, especially when there was someone else to fix and finish the job.

Subcontractors would continue to try and go around Julie to ask Jeff what direction he wanted to take on a housing issue.

Jeff would always respond, “What did Julie say? Well, just do that.” The subs would head back to Julie with their tail between their legs. She loved it.

Time meant nothing to her. “Julie-time”, meant she could be a minimum of an hour late.

Most times she showed up at the end of the event, or even a full day late. It just didn’t matter to Julie as it was not important in her world. She would just laugh about it.

One of the highlights in her life included, learning how to paint with June Storm.

Painting kept her going when cancer took everything else away. Traveling to fun destinations with family and friends to places like Hawaii, Costa Rica, Ireland, Scotland, St. Croix, Bahamas, California Wine Country and a multitude of skiing destinations was another highlight of her life.

She brought light and compassion to every situation.

She offered her love and support to those who needed assistance with life’s challenges.

Some of her memorable accomplishments were; competing in an Olympic Triathlon in Orlando, FL which raise money for Lymphoma and Leukemia, and gutting out a trip home from Mayo Clinic after a traumatic surgery, when Jeff had to leave early.

Above all, Julie was a loving and thoughtful wife and mother to her children.

Her wish was that people would learn from her, to live daily with love and gratitude in their hearts and help everyone they know feel special.

Julie is survived by her husband Jeff Wellman, her children Tyler (Audrey Steele) Wellman, Claire (Seth) Wellman-Hoagland and Madison Wellman; brother John (Helen) Holzwarth, Sue (Jim) Lasley; nieces and nephews Jimmy Lasley, Frankie (Mindy) Roselli and Scott, Hank, Tripp and Annie Holzwarth.

Julie was preceded in death by her parents Richard and Shirley Holzwarth; brother Richard Holzwarth; sister Sally and brother-in-law Frank Roselli.

A Celebration of Life will be held 3:00 p.m., on August 4, 2019, at Walloon Lake Community Church, 4320 M-75 N, Walloon Lake.

Everyone is welcome to attend.

In lieu of flowers please send donations to the Snowflake Spiritualist Camp in Julie Wellman’s name, 7750 Snowflake Road, Bellaire, MI 49615.

Arrangements were entrusted to Nelson Funeral Home and Cremation Service, PO Box 1548, Gaylord MI 49734. www.nelsonsfuneralhome.com