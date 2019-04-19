OBITUARY: Joseph Marcus Kropinak, 62

Joseph Marcus Kropinak, age 62, of Boyne City and Southfield, passed away on January 21, 2019.

Joseph was born in Detroit and graduated from Hazel Park High School in 1975.

In 2009 he received his associate degree in accounting from North Central Michigan College.

He worked at Costco in Traverse City as a meat cutter, where he truly enjoyed his work, assisting and getting to know the store’s patrons.

Before that he worked for LTV Steel (formerly Republic Steel) in Ferndale.

Joseph was an avid fisherman and hunter.

He completed fishing and hunting trips all around the world, including in the Artic, Kodiak Island in Alaska, the Northwest Territory, and New Zealand.

However, his favorite trips throughout the years when he went Upland Bird Hunting with his dogs Bosco, Jack, and Bart.

Joseph was the beloved longtime partner of Suzanne Dickow.

He was the loving brother of Karen (Robert) Brachulis, Dennis (Patricia) Kropinak, James (Mary Ann) Kropinak, Joanne (Stephen) Gartland, David Kropinak, and Timothy (Joan) Kropinak.

Joseph was also dear uncle to several nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews.

A graveside service at Maple Lawn Cemetery in Boyne City will take place 1:30 PM, Saturday, May 4th, 2019.

A get together will follow at the Charlevoix Conservation District Community Resource Room, 303 North St., Boyne City, MI 49712, 231 582-6193.

Memorials contributions can be directed to the Boyne Area Free Clinic, 624 State Street, Boyne City, Ml 49712.