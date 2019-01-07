OBITUARY – Don Errol Benz – June 21, 1950 – Jan. 5, 2019

Don Errol Benz, 68 of East Jordan passed away suddenly on Saturday, January 5, 2019 …

Don Errol Benz, 68 of East Jordan passed away suddenly on Saturday, January 5, 2019 at Otsego Memorial Hospital.

His life will be remembered and celebrated on Wednesday, January 9, 2019 at the Boyne City F.O.E. from 2-5pm.



Don was born June 21, 1950 to Emil and Jeannie (Milinski) Benz.

Both parents and brother Bruce preceed him in death.

Don is survived by his wife of 42 years Jane (French) Benz; his brother Ron Benz; children Eric Peters, Marc Peters, Celia McGeorge and Russell Benz; 8 grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

Don was also preceded in death by his beloved dog Sadie and is survived by his dogs Winnie and Bo.

Don served in the US Navy (PO3 Vietnam) until 1976.

After leaving the navy, he worked in the oil field and maintenance until his retirement.

Don had many hobbies including hunting, fishing, riding motorcycles, camping, spending time by the campfire with friends and family, and spending time crafting in his workshop.

His family respectfully asks that instead of sending flowers to please make a donation to the Charlevoix Area Humane Society or to them to help with expenses.