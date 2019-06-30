OBITUARY: David E. Ecker, 73

by Boyne City Gazette 150

David Ernest Ecker, 73 of Boyne Valley Twp, died June 22, 2019 at his home.

Dave was born on January 3, 1946 in Petoskey, the son of Raymond and Venetta (Sparks) Ecker and was raised on the family farm in Melrose Twp./Walloon Lake area.

He attended the Melrose Township School through the 8th Grade and graduated from Boyne City High School.

In March of 1966, Dave enlisted in the United States Navy and served his country with the Seabees as a Constructionman.

He received his discharge in May of 1969 and returned back to Northern Michigan and worked various jobs before going to work for Ellsworth Exchange as a Propane Delivery Driver.

On July 1, 2017, Dave married his long-time friend, Sallie Jo (Wagenschutz) Hicks and she survives.

Those who knew Dave, knew well his greatest obsession, Allis Chalmers tractors.

He loved driving his tractors and did so over the Mackinac Bridge, taking part in the Mackinac Bridge Antique Tractor Crossing. He was a member of the Northern Michigan Antique Flywheelers of Walloon Lake/Boyne Falls and the Tip of the Mitt Antique Tractor Assn of Onaway.

Dave is survived by his wife, Sallie Jo; 2 children, Jess Hicks and Shorey (James) Coleman; 5 grandchildren, Brittany, Brendan, Zachary, Monica, and Collin; and 2 great granddaughters, Anika and Maya; siblings, Linda Miller, Lenore Landon, Lee (Sandi) Ecker, Warren (Faith) Ecker, Brenda (Andy) Brockway, and Allison (Rob) Seamon; and by many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; 2 wives, Deborah and Marcia; 2 siblings, Gladys Johnecheck and Gary Ecker, and by 2 nieces and 2 nephews.

A memorial service celebrating Dave’s life will be held on July 3 at 11am at the Community of Christ Church in Boyne City.