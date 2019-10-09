OBITUARY – Bob Huff, 72, Boyne City

It is with deep sadness that we mourn the passing of a great man.

On Sunday Sept. 29, Robert (Bob) Lee Huff, 72, of Boyne City, passed away at his home with his family by his side.

What an adventurous and colorful life Bob had.

It began on the 15th of December 1946 when he was born to his proud parents Robert and Gertrude (Houghtaling) Huff.

Bob grew up and graduated from Durand High School.

After graduating, he enlisted and fought in the Vietnam War.

He returned with a strong desire to help others and make a difference, so he put himself through school to be a pharmacist.

He attended Ferris State University, the University of Michigan and Wayne State where he graduated with a masters.

On Sept. 5, 1970, Bob married Nancy Ruelle in Durand, Michigan. He got a job at the first Perry Drugstore in Oxford.

It wasn’t long before Bob decided he wanted his own pharmacy. In 1982, Bob bought his own pharmacy in the heart of Boyne City and relocated his family.

He immersed himself into Boyne City and over the years joined the art council, was active on parks and recreation committees and the Rotary Club, and even became the president of the Chamber of Commerce.

Beyond working as a pharmacist, Bob love to do woodworking. He was well known for his kaleidoscopes, puzzle boxes, carvings and fine inlays.

His passion to work with wood extended into making chairs, doors and even building the stairs at Avalanche Mountain.

There was a time Bob was known as the pharmacist who had a pot-belly pig, Wilbur.

Bob also enjoyed bowling, dancing and driving his BMW i8.

Bob would stand up for what was right and support anyone in need.

He will be remembered for being spontaneous, fun and full of life as well as kind, generous and giving.

Bob was proud to be a pharmacist for 38 years in the community he loved.

Bob is survived by his daughter, Charity (Brian) Patten; son, Donovan Huff; granddaughters, Emma Kay Patten and Erin Elizabeth Patten; girlfriend, Carolynn Thomson; brother, Dan Huff and sisters, Nancy Hutchison and Pat Humphry.

Please join the family in celebrating Bob Huff on Saturday Oct. 19, 2019 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Eagles in Boyne City.