OBITUARY – Betty Arner Shaver, 85

Betty was born in …

Betty Arner Shaver passed away unexpectedly in her sleep January 5, 2019

Betty was born in Canada becoming a U.S. citizen at 19. She attended Boyne City High School and was a first team cheerleader all four years. She graduated in 1951 and was selected to represent Boyne City to seek the title of National Cherry Queen in Traverse City. She later went on to marry, divorce and raise her two children as a single mother.

She worked at Boyne Mountain as Reservation Manager for seven years. Highlights of her job included the privilege of checking in the 1962 US Ski Team Olympic winner Billy Kidd and Michigan’s own, soon to be President, Congressman Gerald Ford.

Tired of our cold winters, in 1964 she and her mother packed up the family and moved to California with hopes of a better life. She eventually worked her way up to become the Executive Secretary to the City Manager and City Council of Hawthorne for 23 years until she retired and moved back home to Boyne in 1993.

She joined the Boyne Valley Garden Club in February 1994 and by June she became President! At that time there were 10 active and 10 inactive members. She dedicated her life to the club, even purchasing a Toyota truck to be able to carry around all her gardening supplies.

By the time she stepped down, due to health and back problems she had been president for 10 years. The club now had nearly 100 members, something she was extremely proud of. Betty was also a certified Advanced Master Gardener with over 1,600 volunteer hours.

Betty had a strong personality and felt the need to share her knowledge, experience, insight and suggestions with others. If she saw something in print she thought would interest someone it was cut out and mailed to them. She kept herself well supplied with stamps, cards and envelopes!

She will be lovingly remembered and greatly missed here on earth, but eagerly welcomed by her departed loved ones.

Betty is preceded in death by her parents, sister, June White and brother Don Arner. She is survived by her daughter Chris Fall Knight and her son Marty Mitts, grandchildren, Jeanice, Tommy, Amanda and Austin and two great-grandchildren.

A celebration of life memorial service is planned for later this spring and will be held at the First Presbyterian Church of Boyne City. A notification will be placed in the paper at that time. A memorial bench and tree dedication in the park are also in the planning stages.

Kindness of the heart donation suggestions:

The fund for the park bench and tree c/o Chris Fall Knight

The First Presbyterian Church of Boyne City

Or the Boyne Valley Garden Club.

Family and friends wishing to share a thought or memory are encouraged to do so online at www.stonefuneralhomeinc.com.