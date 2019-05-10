OBITUARY – Barbara Monacell, 80

Barbara Barden Monacell passed away on May 7, 2019, at the age 80.

Daughter of Aldwyn and Regina (Saller) Barden, she was born on September 10, 1938 in Petoskey, Mich., and grew up in Boyne City, Mich., with her younger siblings Ed and Carol.

Shortly after graduating from Mercy College of Detroit with a bachelor’s degree in nursing, Barbara met her future husband Richard (Dick) Monacell.

In 1965, they were married in Boyne City, Mich., and lived in Detroit for a year before moving to Rochester, N.Y. Barbara was a stay-at-home mom while her five children were growing up but resumed her nursing career after her children grew older.

As a registered nurse, she worked and retired from Kirkhaven in Rochester, N.Y. Barbara loved to read, sew and spend summers with her family at their cottage on Lake Ontario.

She enjoyed being active and was an avid tennis player, skier and a league bowler. She also liked visiting her children and grandchildren and frequently traveled to Michigan for college reunions.

Barbara is survived by her husband Richard Monacell of Brighton, N.Y.; children Jennifer Monacell of Richmond, Va., Jeanne Walton of Batavia,

N.Y., Jeff (Olga) Monacell of Irondequoit, N.Y., Jacqueline (Konrad) Monacell Starke of San Jose, Costa Rica, and Joanne Monacell of Mt. Vernon, N.Y.; grandchildren Taylor and Cameron Green, Rylee and Hayden Walton, and Jadi Zottner; brother Ed (Glory) Barden of Boyne City, Mich., sister Carol Huffman of Harbor Springs, Mich., sister-in-law Joanne Taylor, and several nieces and nephews.

A celebration of Barbara’s life will be held on May 13 at St. Mary’s Roman Catholic Church at 15 St. Mary’s Pl., Rochester, NY 14607.

Calling hours are at 8:30 a.m., Mass is at 9:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association Rochester & Finger Lakes Chapter at 435 E. Henrietta Rd., Rochester, NY 14620 or online at www.alz.org.

Please leave a condolence, share a story or light a candle at www.bataviafuneralhomes.com.

Arrangements were completed by the H.E. Turner & Co. Funeral Home, Batavia, NY, (585) 343-8868.