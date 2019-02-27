Now Hiring

Now Hiring

Wooden boat building, restoration, and maintenance!!!



FRONTIER CLASSICS, Charlevoix

We are looking for skilled trade workers in wooden boat-building. The job position would include construction, finishing, engine work, launching, and everything in between. Past experience a must—the more the higher the pay. Work environment is fun but driven. Full-time positions available with possible part-time work available too. Need to be self-starter, energetic, reliable transportation, with the ability to learn fast. Please respond with resume including past experience. Pictures of past projects talk more then words. Compensation determined by experience.

Contact William C. Dreyer II at (231) 675-0979

Visit www.frontier-classics.com for more info