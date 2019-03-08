BOYNE CITY GAZETTE
NOW HIRING – The Brook seeks kitchen attendant

Hiring Kitchen Attendant
The Brook of Boyne City has an excellent opportunity for part-time employment as a Kitchen Attendant.
The Brook offers quality living for seniors and a quality work environment for staff. We are looking for people who WANT TO MAKE A DIFFERENCE. Our team is #1 and you could be part of our success!
Responsibilities: Clean up of the dining room, kitchen and private dining room after meals, assist the Cook in meal preparation, serving food and drinks to the residents.
$9.45 per hour
Scheduled Hours: 4:30 – 8:30 pm – part time (approx), Wage increase after 90 days. You may apply on Indeed.com or BrookRetirement.com. EOE Deadline: March 15th

