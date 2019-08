Securitas is seeking a part time Receptionist/Security Officer to work in Boyne City on …

RECEPTIONIST/SECURITY OFFICER

Securitas is seeking a part time Receptionist/Security Officer to work in Boyne City on Tuesdays and Saturdays, $12.00 p/hr.

Clean Criminal record, high school diploma.

Apply online at www.securitasjobs.com or call 616-456-5464.

EOE/M/F/Vet/Disabilities